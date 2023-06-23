"I need Drake to wear my jersey"- Gradey Dick is already trying to create a legacy at Toronto

On June 22, the Toronto Raptors selected sharpshooter Gradey Dick with the 13th pick in the NBA draft. Shortly after being announced as an NBA lottery selection, the Kansas product showed his personality and drive as he announced he wants to see Hip-Hop sensation Drake wearing his jersey.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Gradey Dick looking to make friends in Toronto already Gradey Dick looking to make friends in Toronto already 😂 https://t.co/iX68y6NFeX

Dick enters the NBA as one of the best shooters in his draft class. During his season with Kansas State, the 19-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.3% from deep in 36 games.

The Toronto Raptors currently floating between re-tooling their roster and rebuilding it. Yet, adding a perimeter scorer like Gradey Dick will ensure their draft selection makes an impact regardless of which direction the front office decides to take the franchise in.

With O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam on the roster, finding a player that can space the floor and become an offensive threat without the ball was integral. Dick's presence on the court will ensure defenses are stretched around the perimeter, as it's unlikely they will leave such a reliable shooter open when looking to double team or trap on pick-and-roll coverages.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley discussed Gradey Dick's fit with Toronto following the draft.

"His jumper is pure, and that's the case no matter if he's spotting up or running full speed around an off-ball screen," Buckley wrote. "Dick's more than a specialist, too, as his cutting, finishing and secondary creating will all be helpful at this level. He'll get mercilessly targeted on defense, though. Even in college, his lack of strength and limited lateral quickness were noticeable."

Toronto will now continue to push ahead with their offseason plans, whatever those may be.

Toronto Raptors could lose Fred VanVleet in free agency

Speaking on "NBA Countdown," Adrian Wojnarowski said Fred VanVleet will likely field multiple offers during his free agency period, which could lead him to move to a new team.

"He's not ruling out a return on a new deal in Toronto, but Vanvleet is going to be a player with a lot of interest in summer free agency," Wojnarowski said.

"Both with teams who have salary cap space, but then others who might like to work a sign-and-trade with the Raptors who don't have that cap space. There were a number of teams at the trade deadline, a lot of contenders who'd love to get a Fred VanVleet."

The 2023 free agent class isn't littered with star talent. As such, Fred VanVleet will find himself as one of the premier targets on the market, which could see him field offers from both contending and rebuilding teams alike.

Given VanVleet's all-action play style, the Raptors will find it difficult to replace his production and leadership should the veteran guard move to a new team during the off-season.

Toronto finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last season, losing to the Chicago Bulls and ultimately missing out on the playoffs.

