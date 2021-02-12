NBA 2020-21: Grading Brooklyn Nets' roster on their performances so far 

The Brooklyn Nets were already expected to be successful this season, but the acquisition of James Harden from the Houston Rockets has made them the favorites to win the NBA title.

Combining Harden with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving seems almost unfair, as they are three of the most electric offensive talents in the NBA. However, it hasn't all been plain-sailing for Steve Nash's side, who are trying to make up for their defensive frailties by outscoring their opponents. It wouldn't be surprising if the Brooklyn Nets were to use the impending trade deadline to bring in additional defensive solidity.

In this article, we will have a look at how the Nets players have performed so far, and to give a realistic rating we have left out those that have featured in less than five minutes per game on average.

Grading the Brooklyn Nets starters after opening 27 games of the 2020-21 season

Kevin Durant: A+

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 35.9 PPG: 29.5 AST: 5.2 REB: 7.4 FG%: 52.9

Kevin Durant has been the Brooklyn Nets' main man in the early stages of the season with his MVP-calibre level. The forward is averaging 29.5 points, his highest since his MVP season in 2013-14. He is also shooting at a higher percentage, draining almost 45% from beyond the arc. Durant is expected back this weekend to face his former side, the Golden State Warriors after being sidelined with COVID-19 protocols.

Kyrie Irving: A

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 35.7 PPG: 27.9 AST: 5.9 REB: 4.6 FG%: 52.2

Kyrie Irving is shooting at a career-high rate and since moving to Brooklyn, has shown he can be a prolific scorer as well as provider. Irving is also averaging career-high points with 27.9, though just misses out on getting an A+ given his recent fines from the league and the fact the Brooklyn Nets may be worried he leaves the team again.

James Harden: A+

James Harden attacks the basket

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 39.0 PPG: 23.3 AST: 11.3 REB: 8.2 FG%: 47.9

There were worries when James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets about how he would be able to fit in with two ball-dominant teammates. However, Harden's team-first attitude has seen him shoot less (averaging seven shots fewer than last season) and is averaging 11.3 assists per game - a career-best for the guard.

Joe Harris: A

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 31.3 PPG: 14.8 AST: 2.0 REB: 3.5 FG%: 51.9

In the role Joe Harris plays for the Brooklyn Nets, he is excelling. Harris has long been known as a prolific 3-point scorer and is currently averaging 48.9% from beyond the arc. While he is seeing less of the ball, Harris continues to be crucial to the Nets in the long-run and particularly in the playoffs when they will need a clutch-time scorer apart from the trio of Durant, Irving and Harden.

DeAndre Jordan: B

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 21.2 PPG: 7.0 AST: 1.8 REB: 7.0 FG%: 78.6

The fact that DeAndre Jordan was set to be the Brooklyn Nets' back-up center this year to Jarrett Allen, yet is now the starting big man speaks volumes of where Brooklyn may look to improve before the trade deadline. Jordan provides efficient scoring, though he is averaging 3 fewer rebounds per game than last season on similar minutes. His age is also a worry for coach Nash and is likely not his first-choice center to go into the offseason with.