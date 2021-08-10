Grading Golden State Warriors' moves so far in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Golden State Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the 2021 NBA off-season.

They have one of the best players of the current generation, Stephen Curry, in his prime and performing at an extremely high level. After finishing as the eighth seed in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors squandered both play-in tournament games, failing to grab a postseason berth. The Warriors front office still faces scrutiny for not surrounding Curry with decent talent even though he put up an MVP-calibre season.

According to Vegas oddsmakers, the Golden State Warriors currently have the fourth-best pre-season odds to win the 2022 NBA championship, behind the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. A lot of attention is on the Warriors again, so they need to make the right moves, as they have a small championship window.

How has the Golden State Warriors' off-season been so far?

The Golden State Warriors have had a busy off-season. They drafted two players in the first round and then got right into the NBA free agency market.

Any decision the front office makes needs to be to help Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Green put up a DPOY-worthy campaign in the 2020-21 NBA season, and finished third in the race for the coveted award. Meanwhile, Thompson's return has also generated buzz, as fans are excited to see him back on the hardwood.

The Golden State Warriors need to smoothly transition from their current lottery status to title contenders. On that note, here's a look at their 2021 NBA off-season so far:

#1 Drafting Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga 7th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jonathan Kuminga is an exceptional athlete who would give the Golden State Warriors size, defense and rebounding.

He was initially projected to go in the top five of the first round. But when the Warriors found him still available at seventh, they snapped him up, as he was too good to pass on. Kuminga is a 6' 8", 220-pound forward with elite athleticism, defensive potential, and shot creation and playmaking prowess.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody showed they might be able to help the Warriors earlier than expected in their Summer League debut (via @MontePooleNBCS)https://t.co/1JXNBlZKvS pic.twitter.com/TKasSjE4f1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 5, 2021

Kuminga's Warriors debut went amazingly as the Congolese player dropped 18 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block on 7-14 shooting from the field.

However, the main concern with Kuminga is that he is inexperienced. As already mentioned, the Golden State Warriors have a small championship window because Curry, Thompson and Green are all on the wrong side of 30. The original plan for the Warriors was to package their first-round draft picks and acquire a veteran player.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote about Jonathan Kuminga ahead of the draft:

"Tantalizing athlete who has raw skills that need years of seasoning, but has every tool a patient team would look for."

The Golden State Warriors are certainly not a patient team who can invest in player development. So the decision to draft an 18-year-old teenager with raw skills wasn't well received by the fanbase.

However, Jonathan Kuminga does ensure that the post-Curry era in Golden State is secure. If he is not traded, a combo of Kuminga and James Wiseman could do great things for the franchise down the line. The front office saw something in him, so instead of choosing 22-year-olds with college experience, they selected Kuminga.

Bob Myers on his draft night interactions with Draymond Green



"He texted me after the third, fourth pick and said 'Kuminga'."



"At about the ninth pick, he said 'Moody'." pic.twitter.com/8eCjjyCZ1J — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 30, 2021

Jonathan Kuminga has said that he is ready to contribute to a playoff run. As long as he is playing alongside Curry, Green and Thompson, he should develop at a fast rate. However, only time will tell if the Golden State Warriors made the right decision by drafting him.

Final Grade: B.

#2 Drafting Moses Moody

Moses Moody with the Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody was selected as the 14th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He is one of the best '3-and-D' wings in the draft class, and should complement Curry, Green and Thompson well. At 6' 5", 211 pounds, Moody can do a little bit of everything on the court.

He is an athletic wing who can finish ambidextrously near the rim and also shoot consistently from beyond the arc. Moody is also known for his defense and hustle, as his 7' wingspan allows him to gobble up boards and bother shooters on the perimeter.

Moses Moody dropped a team-high 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists on his Warriors debut in the Las Vegas Summer League. He showed great shot selection, court awareness and defense as he showcased his abilities to the franchise.

The shot location and result, if consistently accurate, that would get Moses Moody on the floor quickly for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/cgu5EbDdKh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 5, 2021

However, just like Jonathan Kuminga, the main concern for the Golden State Warriors concerning Moody is that the player is only 19.

Notwithstanding his upside, he is still an inexperienced teenager who is unlikely to contribute to an NBA championship run. Given the small championship window for the team, Moody will need to elevate his game to try and match the timeline of the team's core trio.

Nevertheless, Moses Moody is considered one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft. Given Kelly Oubre's departure, Moody should occasionally start or come off the bench for Klay Thompson, as the latter is not expected to play every game next season.

In his lone year with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Moody averaged nearly 17 points, six rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal in 33.8 minutes per game across 32 starts. He did so on 43% shooting from the field, including 36% from downtown on 5+ attempts a game while making 81% of his free throws.

Moses Moody was considered one of the most "NBA-ready" prospects in the draft. Some coupled that with a lack of upside, but Moody has worked to earn that description. From Las Vegas, Moody talked about his road to the NBA (& Kendrick Perkins). https://t.co/0wkQvMEywk — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) August 9, 2021

Just like with Kuminga, only time will tell if drafting Moody turns out to be a right decision for the Golden State Warriors, but his reps and appearances should increase gradually over the season.

Final Grade: B+.

#3 Signing Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica with the Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors signed Nemanja Bjelica on a veteran's minimum deal recently. After the team lost in the play-in tournament to the Memphis Grizzlies, GM Bob Myers emphasised on adding shooting and spacing around Steph Curry.

A couple of the Warriors' top needs, in Bob Myers' mind, are a floor-spacing big man and a playmaking guard. All free-agency additions will need to have playoff experience. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 24, 2021

Bjelica adds shooting and spacing off the bench and gives the second unit a boost when the starters are off the floor.

He is a career 38.7% three-point shooter, and when he had a full healthy season, he averaged nearly 42% from beyond the arc. He did so on 3+ attempts a game, and also made 76% of his free throws.

The Warriors now have a floor-spacing big man ... https://t.co/QIBB11puLT — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 3, 2021

However, Bjelica's signing has been met with mixed reviews, as his fitness and age are a concern. He is 33, and is not expected to get much playing time behind James Wiseman and Kevon Looney. He played a combined 37 games last season for the Heat and Kings.

Nemanja Bjelica isn't a major addition in the Golden State Warriors' roster anyway. He isn't expected to drop big numbers or grab a lot of boards, and will mostly come off the bench in the third (or occasionally second) rotation.

However, adding him gives bench depth to the Golden State Warriors that was previously lacking, and as mentioned earlier, it solves their need for a floor-spacing big man.

Final Grade: A-.

