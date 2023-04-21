"Greatest Rebounder Ever"- Warriors fans are in awe of Kevon Looney who had a career night in Game 3 

Kevon Looney knew the pressure was on him to deliver for the Golden State Warriors following Draymond Green's suspension. Without his long-time frontcourt partner, the Warriors were expected to go ultra small.

Looney stepped up big in Game 3 of the series between the Warriors and Sacramento Kings. "Loon's" 20-rebound night helped the defending champs win their first game of the series.

Fans quickly reacted to Looney's gutsy performance:

Perhaps no one on the Golden State Warriors' side would play without as much fanfare as Kevon Looney. He's the defending champs' unsung heroes who goes about his business just trying to help his team win.

"Loon" has not missed a game for the Bay Area team over the last two seasons. He has been a big part of their success but rarely registers on the excitement meter. Dub Nation probably forgot about him until Green's suspension was announced.

Without the former Defensive Player of the Year and the Warriors' most controversial player, Kevon Looney responded to the challenge. The two-time champ played 31 minutes and finished with four points, 20 rebounds, nine assists and one steal.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevon Looney tonight:



4 PTS

20 REB (9 OREB)

9 AST



Most offensive rebounds in a playoff game by a player since Kevon Looney.

Looney's nine offensive rebounds will haunt the Sacramento Kings heading into Game 4. The Warriors won the battle of the offensive boards 18-13. Half of Golden State's total came from its unassuming starting center.

Before Looney's jaw-dropping game tonight, only three players in NBA history recorded nine offensive rebounds and nine assists. "Loon" joins Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on that list.

ONLY PLAYERS IN NBA HISTORY TO RECORD 9 OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS AND 9 ASSISTS IN A PLAYOFF GAME



Magic Johnson

Charles Barkley

Nikola Jokic



And now KEVON LOONEY

Looney had this to say after the Warriors' crucial win:

“We’re a team with a lot of pride, we know how to respond when our back’s against the wall, we always usually show up. I think Draymond knew that.

Without him playing he knew how we were going to respond. He knew he could count on us to hold down the fort while he’s out. We’re excited to get him back next game.”

Kevon Looney now has two 20-rebound games in his career in the NBA playoffs

After the Golden State Warriors won the 2018 NBA championship, coach Steve Kerr joked that some stars are low-maintenance while Kevon Looney is no-maintenance.

Kerr could not have said it any better. Looney has thrived under the radar in the Warriors' system. Most of the time, his numbers don't jump out. Some may not even notice that he played until the box scores were made available.

Sometimes, though, he gets the kind of attention that he richly deserves.

On May 13, 2022, the Golden State Warriors eliminated the brash and fiesty Memphis Grizzlies in the semifinals of last year's playoffs. ESPN lauded Klay Thompson's 8-14 shooting, adding more to the lore of "Game 6 Klay."

Steph Curry wasn't too far behind Thompson in the recognition meter with 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers.

Social media, however, was buzzing about Kevon Looney's four-point, 22-rebound and five-assist masterpiece. "Loon" grabbed 11 rebounds to help send the Grizzlies home.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



"Last game we got bullied on the boards… so I took that personal."



He finished with 22 rebounds in a series-clinching win last night.



Kevon Looney following Game 6:

On Friday night, he roughly replicated the same stat line, not to eliminate the Grizzlies but to keep the Warriors from going down 0-3.

