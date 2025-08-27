  • home icon
  • Basketball
  Greece vs Italy Prediction and Preview - Aug. 28 | EuroBasket 2025

Greece vs Italy Prediction and Preview - Aug. 28 | EuroBasket 2025

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 27, 2025 13:46 GMT
Greece vs Italy Prediction and Preview - Aug. 28 | EuroBasket 2025
Greece vs Italy Prediction and Preview - Aug. 28 | EuroBasket 2025 - Images via X/@eurobasket

Greece opens its 2025 EuroBasket campaign on Thursday against two-time gold medalist, Italy. The Greeks, led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, enter the tournament after winning four of their seven preparation games.

Meanwhile, the Gianmarco Pozzecco-coached Italian team also showed its readiness by finishing the 2025 EuroBasket preparation with a 4-2 record. Behind Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio, the Gli Azzurris showed their grit, winning games against Argentina and Latvia ahead of the tournament.

Greece vs Italy Preview, Lineups and Prediction

The Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Cyprus will host the showdown, which starts at 9:30 PM local time and 2:30 p.m. ET. Courtside 1891 will also stream the game live via a paid subscription.

Moneyline: GRE (-265) vs. ITA (+200)

Spread: GRE (-5.5) vs ITA (+5.5)

Total: GRE o163.5 (-115) vs. ITA u163.5 (-111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Greece vs Italy Preview

The Greeks will be glad to have Giannis on board after he received his clearance from the NBA late to take part in the tournament. They will hope that his presence will power them to a first title since 2005.

The Blues will be competing in their 38th EuroBasket Tournament, and under coach Pozzecco will hope to win Italy’s first EuroBasket title since 1999. They defeated Turkey and Iceland during the qualifiers and come into the tournament as dark horses. Heat forward Fontecchio is the player to watch for Italy in this tournament.

Greece vs Italy lineups

GRE

  • Kostas Papanikolaou
  • Kostas Sloukas
  • Giannoulis Larentzakis
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Dinos Mitoglou
  • Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
  • Dimitris Katsivelis
  • Kostas Antetokounmpo
  • Vassilis Toliopoulos
  • Tyler Dorsey
  • Alexandros Samodurov
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo

ITA

  • Marco Spissu
  • Darius Thompson
  • Danilo Gallinari
  • Nicolo Mell
  • Simone Fontecchio
  • Giampaolo Ricci
  • Matteo Spagnolo
  • Gabriele Procida
  • Saliou Niang
  • Momo Diouf
  • Nikola Akele
  • Alessandro Pajola

Greece vs Italy Prediction

Unless they get complacent and play way below expectations, the Greeks should open the 2025 EuroBasket with a win over the Italians. They previously met on Friday with the Greeks winning 76-74.

While that was a preparation game, both teams will approach this game with a different mentality. The Greeks have a win percentage of 72.6 compared to 33.3% for the Italians.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

