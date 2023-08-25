Jordan vs Greece FIBA World Cup 2023, August 26: Date, time, where to watch, and live stream details

Greece takes on Jordan in each team’s first 2023 FIBA World Cup game. The Greeks will have the talent edge in this matchup.

Greece will be without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he chose to sit out of the World Cup. The team is led by his brother Thanasis, who will be the only NBA player on the floor for this game.

Thomas Walkup has naturalized as a Greek citizen after playing for years overseas. He will be another crucial piece in their attacking strategies. Both Walkup and Antetokounmpo should overmatch the Jordan defense.

Jordan vs Greece game details

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 4:45 am ET

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, The Philippines

Greece will play the more dominant athletic style of basketball. Antetokounmpo could get the crowd on their side with some big-time slam dunks.

It will be the first game in the tournament for each team. However, Greece is already battle-tested. They faced the mighty United States in a tough tune-up match. They also beat Luka Doncic’s Slovenia team twice in exhibitions.

Where to Watch

The game will stream on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. The streaming platform costs $9.99 per month.

The game will also be available with an account on FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891. One Sports+ will carry the game in the host nation.

What to expect in the game

Greece will use its athleticism to outrun Jordan. They will be far too much on offense and should light up the scoreboard.

Walkup should have a big game, as Jordan has no guard defenders to keep up with him.

Expect Greece to have an early lead. They need this win to keep up their hopes of advancing to the second round. It will be their easiest game of the tournament as matchups with New Zealand and the United States await.

