Jordan vs Greece Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Jordan and Greece will face off in their first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The two will battle it out in Group C as they try to advance to the second round alongside the favored United States.

The game tips off at 4:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 26. Greece must win this to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout round.

The Greeks are without the NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he chose to sit out of the World Cup. He is recovering from a minor knee surgery that he had earlier this summer.

FIBA World Cup: Jordan vs Greece Game Preview

Greece are the favorites in the matchup and should have a convincing triumph against Jordan.

They are led by Thanasis Antetokounmpo. He is the only NBA player present on the team.

Thomas Walkup will provide a solid attack from the guard spot. He was a star in college during the NCAA Tournament while playing at Stephen F. Austin. He has the potential to overmatch the Jordan defense.

Walkup and crew will use their athleticism to speed up the game, and Jordan does not have the depth to keep up.

This squad also has plenty of experience. They took down NBA star Luka Doncic's Slovenia in two warm-up games. They pulled off the wins even without 'The Greek Freak.'

Game Odds

Spread: Greece (18.5)

Total (O/U): 158.5

Moneyline: Greece (-4500) vs Jordan (+1700)

Game Prediction

The Greeks are predicted to dominate the game. The Jordan team will be severely overmatched. The European nation seemed poised for a deep run as they have built up chemistry this summer.

They showed off their potential when they defeated Slovenia twice. They are capable of competing with the best international teams. Greece can roll to an easy twenty-point win.

Greece 99 - 79 Jordan

Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo and Walkup will be the big names to watch. They should carry the team and be the main focus on offense.

