Gregg Popovich “Cried with me for 2 hours”- DeMar DeRozan recounts emotional coach’s touching gesture after his father’s passing

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan discussed a personal moment with his former coach, Gregg Popovich, on the "25/10 Show" podcast. DeRozan lost his father, Frank DeRozan, on February 19, 2021, after battling several long-term health issues.

While he was still playing for the Spurs and devastated by the loss, DeRozan detailed how Coach Pop went above and beyond as a coach and supported him during that difficult time.

"I called the GM, I didn’t want anybody to know, I didn’t want it to be all in the media,” DeRozan said. “Ninety seconds later, I hear a knock at the door. It’s Pop. Pop sat in the room and cried with me for two hours. That just showed the person who he was."

This is a heartwarming story that illustrates the special relationship that Popovich creates with his players. Although Pop can be one of the more gruff and demanding coaches, he is known as being tough but fair. That aspect of Pop blended beautifully with DeRozan's experience on a number of different occasions.

DeMar DeRozan Talks NBA Future and Free Agency

After the Chicago Bulls had their season come to an end with a 112-91 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference's eight-seed play-in game, veteran wing DeMar DeRozan opened up a bit on what the future might hold. DeRozan is a free agent this offseason and has consistently said he wants to stay in Chicago, but his main focus is on winning.

At 34 years of age, the six-time All-Star just completed his 15th NBA season, and he is still in search of his first NBA championship. According to ESPN reports, DeRozan said:

"My stance on wanting to be here is still the same, but I just want to win. Just have the opportunity to win and not [have] to go home to see the first round of the playoffs, second round of the playoffs. It's frustrating."

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, DeRozan was asked what he wants to see from the Bulls to maybe persuade him to re-sign, he said:: "A team that gives us a chance to make a run."

DeRozan continued to produce at a very productive rate into his mid-30s, earning an All-Star nod in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons (he was not named an All-Star in the 2024 season).

In 79 games, DeRozan was the Bulls' top scorer, averaging 24.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. The Bulls finished with a 39-43 mark this season, a single win of a play-in berth to the playoffs before falling to Miami. Chicago has now missed the playoffs in six of the past seven seasons.