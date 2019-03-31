Hamidou Diallo could be the solution to the Oklahoma City Thunder's recent struggles

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 57 // 31 Mar 2019, 04:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks

As a 20-year-old second round draft pick, Hamidou Diallo was not expected to feature much in his rookie season. Diallo was selected with the 45th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, although his rights were quickly first traded to the Charlotte Hornets before he subsequently landed on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With plenty of depth among the Thunder's guards, Diallo was expected to start the season in the G-League, however, OKC's early season injury issues resulted in the youngster quickly finding a place in Billy Donovan's rotation. In mid-October, Diallo impressed during his debut against the Warriors, and less than a month later, he dropped 18 points on the Kings.

Diallo continued to impress throughout the remainder of 2018, however, he has barely featured since the turn of the year, playing just eight minutes in the Thunder's last 10 fixtures. Instead, Diallo has spent much of his time with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G-League, although it is hard to understand why the guard has fallen out of the team's rotation.

Despite still being a raw talent, Diallo has already demonstrated that he can offer plenty at both ends of the court. The youngsters 6’11 wingspan allow him to grab a number of steals, and despite his inexperience, Diallo has already excelled while in isolation plays.

On the offensive end, Diallo has used his agility and athleticism in order to dominate inside the paint. His 44’ inch vertical makes him one of the best jumpers in the NBA, and he has proved virtually unstoppable whenever he gets towards the hoop.

With Alex Abrines recently departing the team, and Abdel Nader having little impact on the floor, Diallo still has a potential route back to the rotation. However, time is running out ahead of the playoffs, and for unknown reasons, Billy Donovan still seems reluctant to unleash his 20-year-old guard.

Advertisement