Has Giannis Antetokounmpo really developed a reliable jumper? Let's take a look at his shooting mechanics 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been flashing an improved jump shot for the Milwaukee Bucks during the preseason, from stop-and-pop opportunities to catch-and-shoot buckets.

Sravan @SravanNBA Giannis a Real Hooper™️ now. Giannis a Real Hooper™️ now. https://t.co/jBCZS3Ao24

We've seen Giannis Antetokounmpo add aspects to his offensive arsenal in recent years, from a floater to the post-fade that he debuted in the playoffs last season. But those shots have all been in and around the paint, where defenses like to meet Giannis Antetokounmpo to protect the rim or "form the wall".

Naturally, as an NBA Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo has come back from his summer break and is showing off some new skills - he is a competitor after all. His newest skill is a totally revamped jumpshot, from the mechanics of his shooting form, to the release point; everything is different. And Giannis Antetokounmpo looks comfortable with this new addition to his game.

Let's look at the importance of this new jumper before going any further. We've all heard of defending Giannis Antetokounmpo with "the wall," a line of players usually situated in the mid-post area who aim to kill any drives towards the hoop. Adding a floater helped quell that brand of defence's effectiveness, but if Giannis Antetokounmpo can't get to the rim, then his effectiveness as a scorer is wildly diminished.

Adding a reliable jumpshot from the free-throw line or beyond is a game changer for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Defenses can't build a wall that high and not get cooked by backdoor cuts or screening sets, so they will be forced to play man-to-man against one of the best slashers in the league.

Furthermore, if Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to spend time at the five like he did during the playoffs, a mid-range pull-up is going to make him a unique threat on the short-roll. Unlike most NBA bigs, Giannis Antetokounmpo can put the ball on the floor a little, and his burst gets him 0-to-100 in a flash, so closing out on him is going to be a big no-no.

The entire league and fanbase has been saying this sentence for the last few years "If Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a jump shot, then it's over. He's the best player in the world at that point." Well, one would assume that sentence is referring to both a three-point, mid-range jumper, and currently, we can only feel confident about the latter - if you buy into the early signs of Giannis Antetokounmpo's new shot, that is.

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 I know it's preseason but if you're telling me Giannis is going to bring it up in transition, bump you and just *look* for the pullup...I'm intrigued. I know it's preseason but if you're telling me Giannis is going to bring it up in transition, bump you and just *look* for the pullup...I'm intrigued. https://t.co/YBQiUVk4Ku

Has Giannis Antetokounmpo really developed a reliable jumper? Looking at his shot mechanics

From a mechanics perspective, Giannis Antetokounmpo's new shot looks like it's here to stay. Everything looks to be confined to muscle memory already, with Giannis looking poised and in rhythm whenever he gets ready for his shot.

Notice the body positioning on the jump-shot, you can see the power transfer happening in real time - legs, knees, core, arms, release - nothing looks out of place and their isn't a hitch in the bio-mechanics Giannis Antetokounmpo is using. By hitch, I mean a moment where it looks like the rhythm or release is "off" or something that needs further work to be tightened up.

Every shot begins with Giannis Antetokounmpo collecting the ball into his shooting pocket, which again looks confined to memory, before rising up to nail the jumper. The release point of the shot is also in optimal range, as Giannis Antetokounmpo brings the ball up high, making it harder to block, and keeps his elbows at that beautiful 45 degree angle.

Watching him play throughout the NBA's trial run (preseason) you can see that Giannis Antetokounmpo has worked on ensuring his release is quick enough to beat close-outs or fly-bys, but not rushed as to negate his shooting accuracy.

Has Giannis Antetokounmpo really developed a reliable jumper? Putting it all together

If Giannis Antetokounmpo can replicate this shooting touch off the dribble, especially when hitting the breaks after pushing the pace, then defenses are in for a torrid time in the coming season. A quick bump is all it takes to create enough shooting space to get a pull-up jumper off.

Or perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be off-ball a little more, running Iverson screens before taking a few steps inside and hitting those Kevin Garnett-type jump shots.

Of course, if the jump shot extends beyond the three-point line, and converts on anywhere between 35-38%, then Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially unguardable. But as things stand, the addition of a mid-range jumper, along with a floater, post-fade and constant rim pressure, will ensure that Giannis Antetokounmpo is versatile enough to keep defenders guessing throughout the year.

Only time will tell if these new shot mechanics are for real, or if the success is due to lackadaisical preseason coverage, but we're sure we're going to have fun finding out.

