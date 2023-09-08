Has Team USA Qualified for Paris Olympics 2023 in Basketball? Latest ranking explored after loss against Germany

Team USA suffered a stunning exit from the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the semi-finals after following a 113-111 loss. The Americans have failed to win the World Cup for two consecutive times. They deployed another young roster, which bettered their seventh-place finish in 2019.

However, their ceiling was only as far as a semis run. The Americans gave it their best shot and fought till the end, making it a one-point game down the stretch despite trailing by 10 entering the final frame.

However, Germany, the tournament's only undefeated team, held on to beat Anthony Edwards and Co. and advance to the title game. They will play Serbia in the finals on Sunday, September 10th. Meanwhile, Team USA will play Canada in the bronze medal game on Sunday before the finals tip-off.

Team USA's focus will then shift to the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, fans wonder if the Americans have qualified for the tournament.

Has Team USA qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics following the FIBA World Cup exit?

USA fans shouldn't be worried about the team's qualification process for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The USA has qualified for the tournament. They sealed their place in the Paris games on September 3rd, following their 2023 FIBA World Cup final group stage game against Lithuania.

The Americans earned direct qualification to the Olympics as one of the two best-ranked teams from the Americas. They are currently the World No. 2 behind their European counterparts, Spain.

Team USA might need to introduce veterans for the 2024 Paris Olympics following 2023 FIBA World Cup exit

Team USA fell short of their goal of winning the gold with a young roster led by Anthony Edwards at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Americans will play in the 2024 Paris Olympics, though. They will get their shot at redemption next summer. However, they cannot afford to deploy another young team.

The international tournaments often come down to experience. The current team played well against majority of the teams but fell short against the top sides like Lithuania and Germany. The loss against the Germans was a close one.

It can be argued that bolstering one or two more experienced players on the team could've seen the Americans prevail in the title game and win the gold at the FIBA World Cup. They have generally used an experienced team at the Olympics, so it wouldn't be surprising to see top-tier superstars suit up for the team in Paris.

