Have Denver Nuggets ever won a championship? Looking at franchise's NBA record over the years

The Denver Nuggets have a great chance to advance to the NBA Finals and win a championship this year. They eliminated the Phoenix Suns in the second round and will face the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

If they win it all, this will be their first championship. The Denver Nuggets have never won a championship before. They've advanced to the finals once, but even this was in the ABA league.

However, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of the squad have done a fantastic job this season. Due to this, it won't be surprising if they end up winning the first title in franchise history.

The Denver Nuggets have never won a championship, but have made conference finals five times

The closest the Denver Nuggets have come to winning an NBA championship was during the 1975-76 season. That year, the Nuggets reached the ABA Finals, which was the league they were a part of before merging with the NBA.

The Nuggets faced the New York Nets in the ABA Finals, but lost in six games. They played well, but could not stop Julius Erving, who averaged 37.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the series.

The Nuggets were founded in 1967 and have had 38 playoff appearances since then. Besides one appearance in the ABA Finals, the team has advanced to the Western Conference finals five times, including the 2022-23 season.

The first time was during the 1977-78 season when they were still a part of the ABA. They made it to the ABA Western Conference Finals but lost to the Seattle SuperSonics.

After joining the NBA, the Nuggets reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the 1984-85 season, but fell to the LA Lakers in five games. They also advanced to the conference finals with Carmelo Anthony in 2009 and with Jokic in 2020. Both times, the Lakers beat them.

The Lakers have a 3-2 lead over the Golden State Warriors and will likely play the Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference finals. If the Nuggets win the series, it will be the first time they defeated the Lakers in the WCF.

The Lakers could meet the Nuggets in the conference finals once again (Image via Getty Images)

Throughout more than five decades, the Denver Nuggets' record is 2310-2221. Interestingly, they did a much better job in the ABA, as their overall record was 413-331. They've been in the NBA for 47 seasons, yet they are 1897-1890, just a few games above .500.

Despite never winning a championship, the Nuggets had two 60-win seasons in the ABA. Their best record in the NBA was 57-25 during the 2012-13 season. They finished third in the West, but were eliminated by the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

