“He ain’t Kyrie Irving, but he doesn’t get let off the hook” - Stephen A. Smith says the Philadelphia 76ers’ title chances depend on the commitment of 10x All-Star, doesn’t rule out a title for the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers saw their 2022 NBA playoff campaign cut short by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Joel Embiid missed the first two games of the series due to a facial fracture sustained during Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors in the first-round. The Sixers eventually bowed out after a 4-2 series loss to the Heat.

James Harden was expected to step up and lead the team in Embiid's absence. However, Harden was a no-show as Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey had some amazing playoff performances. The 10-time All-Star has often been criticized for not impacting big games and his display in the playoffs proved just that.

Asked if the 76ers are close to winning the title on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith said he will not rule it out, although he does not think they are close. He stated that their success is dependent on how healthy and committed Harden is.

"I'm not gonna say close, but I'm not gonna rule it out. It all depends on how healthy and committed James Harden is. He ain't Kyrie Irving, but he doesn't get let off the hook.

"He forced his way out of Houston, and he's forced his way out of Brooklyn. And he hasn't been in shape in two years. That's a fact!"

He stated that the 76ers guard has not been in good shape for about two years. He strongly believes that has been detrimental to his game.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers challenge for the NBA title in the upcoming season?

With speculations of James Harden staying with the Philadelphia 76ers, they have the talent to put up a good run for the title. With Harden and Embiid performing at their maximum capacities, the 76ers could be a strong force to look out for.

With Doc Rivers still in the reigns, the coaching staff will have enough time to build team chemistry and get the best possible option.

