"He was already the most impactful defensive player in the college game" - Draft expert predicts Chet Holmgren will be an All-Defensive team contender early in his NBA career

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman big man Chet Holmgren was one of college basketball's most fascinating players all season. With the draft around the corner, plenty of analysts will continue to discuss Holmgren's NBA potential.

Holmgren is one of the most polarizing prospects to NBA scouts and evaluators. At 7-foot, 195 pounds, he has drawn plenty of questions about his thin frame. But he has the ability to become a potential matchup problem at the next level.

A gifted shot-blocker, the 19-year-old is projected to translate as one of the most NBA-ready defensive prospects in recent memory. Not only does Holmgren have the anticipation and ability to block shots at a high rate, his court awareness makes him truly special.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently praised Holmgren, saying the young big man has the ability to become an all-defensive team player early in his career:

"Holmgren will likely emerge as an All-Defensive team contender relatively early in his career, as his length, timing, mobility and toughness both as a rim protector and in covering ground on the perimeter should translate seamlessly to the modern NBA. He was already the most impactful defensive player in the college game as a freshman."

Chet Holmgren looking like a candidate for the top selection in the NBA draft

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren began his freshman season at Gonzaga after being one of the nation's top high school players. After a slow start to the season, Holmgren saw his game take off and get the undivided attention of NBA scouts. Although Gonzaga was upset in the Sweet 16 by Arkansas 74-68, fans are still fascinated by Holmgren's potential at the next level.

The buzz surrounding Holmgren as a potential top pick should grow over the next couple of months. While his thin frame will get plenty of attention, the 19-year-old big man put up eye-opening production.

Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7%, including 39.0% from 3-point range.

Only three of the draft's top 10 prospects are still playing this season. Duke, seeded second, boasts freshmen Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, while Kansas, a No. 1 seed, has senior Ochai Agbaji. They could meet in the championship game on Monday if their teams win on Saturday.

Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey, Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. and Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis are other top prospects.

