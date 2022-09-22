“He has the capability to be a really dominant Defender with his size and speed” – Warriors head coach breaks down current NBA champion’s training regime, says he will be effective at both ends of the floor

Fresh off winning an NBA Championship, the Golden State Warriors are looking eager to defend their crown. Throughout the 2021-22 season, Golden State continued to impress basketball fans with their performances. The Warriors carried their momentum to the NBA Finals, where they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.

What's even more impressive is that the Warriors arguably could have a much stronger roster than they did last year. One of the major additions this season will be former second overall selection, James Wiseman.

Throughout his tenure in the NBA, Wiseman has tried to "catch up" when it comes to the Warriors' veteran roster. After rehabilitating from an injury last year, it looks as if the athletic big man is finally ready to make his mark.

It's gotten the attention of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr as well. Speaking recently on an episode of The Ringer's "NBA Show," Kerr spoke about how he believes that Wiseman has the tools to be a dominant defender at the NBA level. Kerr praised Wiseman, saying that there's no doubt in his mind that "he's got a great future."

"The biggest thing for James is, you know, he has the capability to be a really dominant Defender with his size and speed. But it's takes a ton of reps and so we're going to be asking him to to defend and run the floor and be that lobs threat and no doubt in my mind he's going to, he's going to get better and better as the season goes on and he's got a great future."

James Wiseman looks to break out with Golden State Warriors in 2022-23

Golden State big man James Wiseman and Draymond Green

James Wiseman has not had the ideal start to life in the NBA that he was hoping for. However, many think he is ready to hit the ground running this season. Wiseman has the length and athleticism to give Golden State a dangerous weapon in the middle of the paint.

“All signs are pointing” to James Wiseman being ready to play in the preseason, reports @kendra__andrews “All signs are pointing” to James Wiseman being ready to play in the preseason, reports @kendra__andrews.👀 https://t.co/PBe2geLa7p

If Wiseman can showcase that his game is coming along, it's going to make Golden State that much tougher for opposing teams to deal with. Wiseman made his recovery last year before suffering some minor setbacks. As a result, the organization decided to play it safe with their talented big man.

During his rookie year with the team, Wiseman went on to post averages of 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game.

