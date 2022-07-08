“He defends it every single day online, you should’ve seen some of the arguments and spats I got into him with” - Jay Williams says Kevin Durant cares about his legacy, says he’ll stay with the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant haven't had much success in the past few seasons. Since forming the Big Three with Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the team's biggest success was reaching the second round.

The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics last season, and now Durant has requested a trade. Every NBA team has its ups and downs, but the Nets haven't had any ups since forming the super team.

Some fans and analysts are still optimistic about Brooklyn, believing the Nets will keep Durant and Irving. Former NBA player Jay Williams said:

"I would bet a lot of money that, when it's all said and done, Kevin Durant and Kyrie will be playing for the Brooklyn Nets this season."

Williams' main argument is that Durant cares about his legacy and that is why he will stay on the team and help them improve.

Brooklyn Nets may keep Kevin Durant this summer

Ever since Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets, he's been able to make some important decisions for the team.

While some of these decisionslike wanting to play DeAndre Jordan instead of Jarrett Allen, didn't pan out, Durant helped Brooklyn build a star-studded team.

However, Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated, causing him to miss more than 50 games last season. James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, who never played.

Jay Williams believes that Durant will stay in Brooklyn because he cares about his legacy.

"A lot of people say Kevin Durant doesn't care about his legacy, his legacy is already set," Williams said. " I'm here to tell you it's a lie. He defends his legacy every single day online. You should have seen some of the arguments and spats (on Twitter)."

Durant loves basketball and wants to be known as one of the greatest players ever. However, some of his decisions just haven't been great.

Brooklyn Nets has given Durant everything he's asked

Williams doesn't understand why the 12-time All-Star wants to leave the Nets. The situation with Irving has been difficult, but the organization has done everything Durant wants.

"Even if it wasn't working out with Kyrie, this franchise has acquiesced to every one of your asks," Williams said. "They have given you the head coach, they have given you the personnel and brought in James Harden."

Williams pointed out how Durant's departure doesn't make much sense, because he doesn't know what the Nets intend to do with Irving.

Brooklyn could possibly trade the point guard for another star player who would complement the former MVP. If he leaves, everything he's done in Brooklyn will be for nothing.

However, by trading Irving, the Nets could build another competitive team that could have a deep playoff run with Durant.

