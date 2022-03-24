“He could definitely go to that next level” - Kevin Durant on Chet Holmgren being compared to him, believes Chet will be a matchup problem

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman center Chet Holmgren has been one to watch in college basketball this year.

One of the top prospects out of high school, Holmgren has become the favorite to be selected first in the NBA draft.

Listed at 7-foot, 195 pounds, he is one of the most fascinating NBA prospects in recent memory. Although thinly framed, Holmgren has the ability to be a disruptive force on defense with his elite awareness and shot-blocking ability. The talented center has also shown the potential to be a dangerous floor spacer from deep.

On "The ECTs with Kevin Durant," the Brooklyn Nets superstar praised Holmgren, saying he believes Holmgren can become a matchup problem at the next level:

"Yeah, I can see why. He's probably taller than I am. He's got talent, though. He has skills. He just dribbling and shooting. He'll probably be a matchup problem."

Durant said he will be interested to see how the rest of Holmgren's game develops. While Holmgren has the potential to be a dominant NBA force, some evaluators remain skeptical that Holmgren's frame will fill out over time.

"I wanna see how his game rounds out," Durant said. "He could definitely go to that next level."

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren

There will be plenty of scouts and evaluators paying close attention as the Gonzaga Bulldogs chase a national championship. Throughout the season, many considered Holmgren to be the runaway favorite to be the first pick in the draft. With other players also impressing, the debate for the top prospects has intensified.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



19 PTS

17 REB

7 BLK

5 AST

2 STL UNREAL statline from Chet Holmgren19 PTS17 REB7 BLK5 AST2 STL UNREAL statline from Chet Holmgren 😳 ⭐ 19 PTS⭐ 17 REB⭐ 7 BLK⭐ 5 AST⭐ 2 STL https://t.co/OowcvzugQL

Holmgren will get another opportunity to showcase his talents in March Madness as Gonzaga faces a tough Arkansas Razorbacks team in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

Top-ranked Gonzaga (28-3), the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, will play 17th-ranked Arkansas (27-8), the No. 4 seed in the West, on Thursday.

Ninth-ranked Duke (30-6), the No. 2 seed in the West, faces No. 3 seed and 12th-ranked Texas Tech (27-9) in the other West semifinal. The winners meet Saturday in the Elite Eight with a chance to reach the Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Gonzaga finished as the national runner-up twice: in 2017 and last season.

If Holmgren can continue to showcase his defensive ability while getting his offensive game to click, it could go a long way towards silencing some of the skeptics.

