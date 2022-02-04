“He didn’t take the L” - Stephen A. Smith says Rich Paul and Ben Simmons are fighting to overturn the reported $19 million fine by the 76ers, believes Daryl Morey is misguided on his mentality

Ben Simmons has still not played at all this season for the Philadelphia 76ers, maintaining that he is not mentally ready to play for the team. His unavailability has reportedly resulted in fines of up to $19 million, but the All-Star guard is fighting to be paid.

These fines are to be deducted from the player's salary if they are willingly not showing up to work. But in Simmons' case, he believes it is a health issue, and he should not be punished for it.

Meanwhile, the Sixers have been hoping to complete a trade for the Aussie, but their asking price is still too much for other teams. With the trade deadline about a week away, the rumors have intensified but there is nothing concrete as of yet, as the organization is adamant about receiving an All-Star in return.

Personality Stephen A. Smith and WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike gave their opinion on the standoff and the reported $19 million fine on ESPN's "First Take."

Smith said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey made a mistake by not letting Simmons go in the summer. After pointing out Simmons' strengths and weaknesses and possible players who could replace him, Smith said:

"So, this mentality that I got to get an All-World, All-Star player if I'm Daryl Morey, I think, is a bit misguided."

Ogwumike said the stance was perhaps Morey trying to raise Simmons' value and Smith agreed.

"He is, but he made a mistake," Smith said. "He should have did it over the summer and made sure he made a move.

"Ben Simmons is not thoroughly convinced, and his team is not thoroughly convinced. They've lost that money. They're fighting to get that money. So, he didn't take the L. His whole point is, 'I'm fighting for it.'"

There could be a debate as to who is at fault and how each party could have handled the situation better. Regardless, the fact remains that Simmons might only play basketball again if he leaves the Sixers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are doing great without Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Danilo Gallinari of the Atlanta Hawks.

No one expected the Philadelphia 76ers to have such a great season without Ben Simmons, especially because they did not make any offseason acquisitions to fill his position. But they have stepped up, with Tyrese Maxey playing the point guard role brilliantly. Even though he does not provide the same level of perimeter protection and transition play, Maxey has been dependable on the offensive end.

Joel Embiid has taken it upon himself to lead the team to victories and has taken up more ball-handling duties. He does it all for the Sixers (31-20) and is the main reason they are third in the Eastern Conference standings, 1.5 games out of first place.

The Cameroonian is playing at an MVP-caliber level and stands a great chance of winning the award. He has averaged 29.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 39 games.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein