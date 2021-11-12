“He doesn’t slow down, he gets better” - Kenny Smith in awe of Stephen Curry's sensational start to the season, backs him for NBA MVP award

Popular NBA player-turned-pundit Kenny Smith is backing Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors for this year's MVP title just 11 games into the season. It’s hard to argue when Curry is second in points per game with 27.4 and has made the most threes, with 55 over the whole season.

The Golden State Warriors are also off to a hot 10-1 record, with Curry being a big part of the team’s success.

Kenny 'The Jet' Smith retired from the NBA after ten seasons, six of which he played for the Houston Rockets. He was the starting point guard for a Rockets team that won back-to-back NBA Finals in 1993-94 and 1995-96. Smith joined TNT shortly after retiring in 1998 and is part of one of the most popular NBA shows on television.

Smith’s media presence gives him a lot of opportunities to voice his basketball knowledge and opinions. One of his recent takes is that Stephen Curry will be this season’s NBA MVP. Speaking on Tim and Friends, he said:

“Oh no Stephen Curry will win the MVP… He doesn’t slow down, he gets better.”

Smith isn’t wrong. The already two-time MVP Stephen Curry has been incredible this season, butting up massive scoring performances while also contributing to other aspects of the game. Curry averages 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 steals, doing a bit of everything to help his team win.

Stephen Curry also has a flair to his game that few other players have, which has made him one of the most famous NBA players in the world over the last few years. Curry’s step-back deep threes with a shimmy get more eyes on him and more attention, making it easier to win accolades.

Smith hints at this in his interview, saying:

“Because he does it with flair that [Nikola] Jokic could not do. We will pay attention to it differently.”

Are the Golden State Warriors early Finals favorites with Stephen Curry in sensational form?

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry #30, dribbling through the Charlotte Hornets defense

It’s hard to deny that the Golden State Warriors are one of the best five teams in the NBA, and Stephen Curry has been their leader. The Warriors are off to a 10-1 start, which is impressive, while also missing key players like Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



1. Kevin Durant

2. Stephen Curry

3. Nikola Jokic

4. Paul George

5. DeMar DeRozan

6. Jimmy Butler

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo

8. Rudy Gobert

9. Ja Morant

NBA.com's updated MVP Ladder:
1. Kevin Durant
2. Stephen Curry
3. Nikola Jokic
4. Paul George
5. DeMar DeRozan
6. Jimmy Butler
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo
8. Rudy Gobert
9. Ja Morant
10. Joel Embiid

Despite that, the Warriors have feasted on lesser teams, which is not a knock on them as you play who is on the schedule but has made it easier to get to a hot start.

Out of the ten teams, they have played this season, only two teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, have a winning record at this moment of the season.

However, we have already seen how good Stephen Curry can be, and he is once again playing a crucial role in the Warriors team. He is first in points and second in both rebounds and assists on averages per game on the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



The oldest player in NBA history with 50+ points and 10+ assists in a single game: Stephen Curry.

When the Warriors play more formidable opponents, Curry will likely not change, if not get any better, as he often lives up to the moment. The Warriors are about to go on a ten-game stretch in which they will play the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Clippers, and Phoenix Suns, all good teams.

This next stretch could cement them as NBA Finals contenders, and Stephen Curry as the MVP front runner or the love for the Warriors could die down a little.

