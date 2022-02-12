“He was ecstatic about the circumstances that he was walking into” - Sean Marks thrilled to have Ben Simmons on board, says Nets will support him from a mental standpoint

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off a bombshell trade Thursday with their acquisition of former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia sent out superstar guard James Harden and forward Paul Millsap in exchange for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft compensation.

It was a trade that had drawn speculation for weeks, and the basketball world will be watching to see how Simmons fits in with his new team. The versatile wing had held out all season after demanding a trade in the preseason.

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks on Friday said the organization is thrilled to have Simmons on board and will support him as he prepares to return.

"He was ecstatic about the circumstances that he was walking into, and so are we," Marks said. "We're thrilled to get him on board, and we'll be here to support him."

Ben Simmons heading to the Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA watchers were anxious to see if Ben Simmons would be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers before Thursday's trade deadline.

After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Simmons will be preparing for the remainder of the season with his new team. Simmons had not played this season while holding out for a trade.

When Simmons returns, he has the potential to give Brooklyn a dangerous wrinkle. While Simmons has had his fair share of criticism for his nonexistent outside shooting, playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant should allow the talented wing the ability to best utilize his strengths.

Simmons is one of the league's top defensive assets. His combination of size and quickness gives him the ability to guard multiple positions at a high level.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Patty Mills is happy to have Ben Simmons in Brooklyn



(via

"I've always got his back. ... I wish I was with him earlier in his career."Patty Mills is happy to have Ben Simmons in Brooklyn(via @SNYNets "I've always got his back. ... I wish I was with him earlier in his career."Patty Mills is happy to have Ben Simmons in Brooklyn(via @SNYNets)https://t.co/XZjR8rqO1o

The Nets (29-26) are going to have their work cut out for them to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference.

After leading the East through much of the season, Brooklyn has nosedived with a 10-game losing skid and finds itself eighth. They are 6-17 in their last 23 games. Before the slump, they had a 23-9 record on Dec. 27.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant has been sidelined with a knee injury, and James Harden, who was traded for Simmons, had a hamstring issue and missed five of seven games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once the Nets get Durant and Simmons together, they will have the potential to make a serious charge.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein