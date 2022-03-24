“He going to have to turn himself into a point guard” - Kevin Durant says Jaden Ivey is a "freak athlete"

Star guard Jaden Ivey is one of the hottest names in college basketball, and he's led the Purdue Boilermakers into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Ivey has increased his draft stock from a potential lottery pick to a possible top-three pick after returning for his sophomore season. His explosiveness and ability to take over games has gotten the attention of some NBA superstars.

In a recent episode of "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," the Brooklyn Nets forward praised Ivey, calling him a "freah athlete:"

"Jaden Ivey is a freak athlete. He going to turn himself into a point guard. ... He turned himself into a great player."

Jaden Ivey has starred with the Purdue Boilermakers

A number of players have made their case for being selected near the top of the 2022 NBA draft. Purdue Boilermakers sophomore Jaden Ivey is one of college basketball's hottest names and a darkhorse to be the first overall pick.

It's not difficult to see why Ivey is so popular among NBA scouts and executives. He stands out with his ability to score at multiple levels. He's a dangerous threat in the open court with his freakish speed and desire to play above the rim.

If Ivey can continue to develop a more consistent outside shot, he has the potential to become a superstar guard in the NBA. In his last seven games, Ivey averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 46.2%, including 35.0% from 3-point range.

For now, the Boilermakers will try to continue their NCAA Tournament run.

Tenth-ranked Purdue (29-7), the No. 3 seed in the East, will face No. 15 seed Saint Peter's (21-11), the tournament's Cinderella team, on Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Purdue has reached two Final Fours, but the last of those came in 1980. The last of its five Elite Eight appearances came in 2019. Saint Peter's had never won a tournament game in three previous appearances. The Peacocks are the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16.

In the other East semifinal, No. 4 seed UCLA (27-7), ranked 11th, faces No. 8 seed North Carolina (26-9).

Meanwhile, Ivey's mother, Niele Ivey, is busy coaching her Notre Dame women's basketball team. Her Fighting Irish (24-8), seeded fifth and ranked 21st, face North Carolina State (31-3), seeded first and ranked third, on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's tournament. That game will be in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

