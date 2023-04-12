“He got a compliment from Kobe and it went to his head” - Fans react to Kuzma’s comments on Dinwiddie

The beef between Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie is a gift that keeps on giving. The two NBA players have taken many shots at each other and are not at the point of no return.

Kuzma unleashed a series of tweets on Wednesday, making fun of Dinwiddie's stats and contracts, and pointing out the lack of success the Brooklyn Nets guard has achieved during his professional career.

It will be interesting to see where this beef is going to go. Unfortunately for basketball fans, they won't be able to watch the two players play against each other until the 2023-24 season.

NBA fans enjoyed watching Kyle Kuzma take shots at Spencer Dinwiddie

Kyle Kuzma was sick and tired of Spencer Dinwiddie disrespecting him. The Brooklyn Nets guard, who played for the Dallas Mavericks earlier this season, said that the Wizards only played to get paid and that they didn't care about winning.

Dinwiddie also said that Kuzma wasn't even a third star on his team and that the LA Lakers would've kept him if he was good. This is why the Wizards forward unleashed a series of tweets with no filter, making fun of Spencer and calling him "Dins**ttie."

Some basketball fans marked this as the beginning of the Kuz villain era.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been involved in cryptocurrencies and has invested millions in this market. Kyle Kuzma made fun of this as well, which was arguably the funniest tweet in the thread.

Kuzma also brought up that cryptocurrencies are currently in the bear market, which resulted in a drastic decrease in their value.

Many Twitter users couldn't believe that the Washington Wizards forward posted an offensive tweet regarding Spencer's last name.

A few years ago, Kobe Bryant had words of praise for Dinwiddie, calling him an All-Star. This meant a lot to the combo guard, but some fans believe that it affected his attitude.

Many Twitter users pointed out that Kuzma was carried to his championship ring by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which is why he shouldn't talk about winning.

Joe D @pimpcauldron @kylekuzma dude won a ring playing off the bench in the bubble on a lebron james team talking bout "what you have you won" lol @kylekuzma dude won a ring playing off the bench in the bubble on a lebron james team talking bout "what you have you won" lol

Other users had a different kind of fight in their minds. Instead of fighting on Twitter, they wanted the two NBA players to square up.

Dinwiddie talked about the Wizards not playing winning basketball, yet he hasn't achieved a lot of success either.

kyle kuzma fan @kylekuzmafan_ @kylekuzma @FanDuelTV @SDinwiddie_25 dinwiddie has losing records with the pistons, nets, and wizards plus the mavs kicked him to the curb the moment they could upgrade to a (much) better pg. i have absolutely no clue how hes talking about being a good player on a good team like he has ever come close @kylekuzma @FanDuelTV @SDinwiddie_25 dinwiddie has losing records with the pistons, nets, and wizards plus the mavs kicked him to the curb the moment they could upgrade to a (much) better pg. i have absolutely no clue how hes talking about being a good player on a good team like he has ever come close

Considering the history between Kuzma and Dinwiddie, it's very unlikely that their beef will stop anytime soon. Due to this, many basketball fans are looking forward to their next matchup.

In the meantime, we're expecting another response from Dinwiddie, who will play his sixth playoff game with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

