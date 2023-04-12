Spencer Dinwiddie calls out Kyle Kuzma over Twitter tussle - "You're probably not even a third star"

On January 24 last year, Spencer Dinwiddie was still playing with the Dallas Mavericks as they lost 127-126 to his former team, the Washington Wizards.

Dinwiddie's time with the Wizards wasn't really the best of times as the team struggled to find any consistency and finished twelfth in the Eastern Conference.

After the loss, Dinwiddie's former teammate Kyle Kuzma went on Twitter to mock him and the Mavericks' winning efforts. Looking back on the feud, Spencer Dinwiddie spoke on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" and gave his response to Kuzma's tweet.

"You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.'

He also questioned Kuzma's dedication to winning at the highest level in the league as he has played with him since they both played in the nation's capital.

"There’s a lot of guys in the NBA that really pour their heart and soul into basketball. If we look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, we can see that his priorities tend to vary."

Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t hold back on Kyle Kuzma “You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.”Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t hold back on Kyle Kuzma “You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team, because if you were the Lakers probably would have kept you.” Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t hold back on Kyle Kuzma 😳 https://t.co/QmrFRzanpI

With the feud between Dinwiddie and Kuzma rekindled, it paints a picture of how the situation really was when the two shared the same locker room and the tension that transpired.

Spencer Dinwiddie also took shots at Kuzma's inability to be in the playoffs outside of his time with the Lakers, as Kuzma has now missed the postseason for two-straight seasons compared to Dinwiddie being in the Western Conference Finals last year with the Mavericks. Hr is now in a first-round series with Joel Embiid's 76ers.

Spencer Dinwiddie's short time with the Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans were acquired by the the Dallas Mavericks last February as they traded away Kristaps Porzingis to make room for their cap space. However, Dinwiddie became a steal in the trade for the Mavericks as he provided a scoring punch off the bench.

The player averaged 15.8 points on 49.8% shooting, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He is not known as an elite shooter from beyond the arc, shot for over 40.4%.

Dinwiddie was pivotal in the Mavericks' deep playoff push to reach the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. He also had an incredible outing in a game 7 on the homecourt of the Phoenix Suns as he dropped 30 points to dismantle the opposing team.

