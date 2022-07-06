"He was just literally a shoulder for me to lean on during times when it just looked bad" - Klay Thompson reflects on hugging Rick Celebrini after Warriors' championship win

Klay Thompson’s return from a layoff that extended beyond two years is a script Hollywood could not have written any better. Behind his incredible story is the Golden State Warriors' director of sports medicine and performance, Rick Celebrini.

After the Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 Finals, “Killa Klay” immediately went to Celebrini for an emotional hug. On an episode of "Point Forward," the four-time champion opened up about his feelings on the hug and the journey with the Warriors’ renowned trainer. He said:

“Gosh, there were some tough days where I don’t wanna listen or I don’t wanna do anything and I would get mad at him and just be mean like, ‘Nah, Rick doesn’t know what he’s doing.’”

Thompson added:

“He was just literally a shoulder for me to lean on during times when it just looked bad, like in the chatter, ‘No one’s ever come back from it, two [major injuries] back-to-back.”

The numbers that Klay Thompson will forever remember are 941 and 1099. The former was the number of days between Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals to Thompson’s first game back from two serious injuries.

A total of 1099 days flew between tearing his ACL in the 2019 championship series to an improbable title-clinching win in 2022.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Torn ACL, Torn Achilles, 941 days until his return to NBA action, and now Klay Thompson is BACK in the NBA Finals…Nothing but respect for Klay. Torn ACL, Torn Achilles, 941 days until his return to NBA action, and now Klay Thompson is BACK in the NBA Finals…Nothing but respect for Klay. 🔥✊ https://t.co/iXR79bSy5G

Throughout all those years of dreary and monotonous rehab, Rick Celebrini was Klay Thompson’s biggest and most important ally. No wonder tears of joy came flowing down when the two shared a hug after capping their amazing journey to another title.

Klay Thompson is a true WARRIOR 1099 days. What a comeback story! 🤯Klay Thompson is a true WARRIOR 1099 days. What a comeback story! 🤯Klay Thompson is a true WARRIOR 🏆💪 https://t.co/D20XuOPyvZ

In an interview after Game 6 of the NBA Finals, here’s what Klay Thompson had to say about his work with Celebrini:

“Just to stay with it, just calf raise after calf raise, underwater treadmill, so many days not even touching a ball.”

He added:

“Then to go through this season with the ups and downs, and even these playoffs, I'm just at a loss for words at times. Because I knew this was possible, but to be here in real-time, holy cannoli.”

Draymond Green also toasted Rick Celebrini after Klay Thompson's appreciative words

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have worked extensively with Rick Celebrini in the past. [Photo: NBC Sports]

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson played for only a few seconds in the latter’s return after a lengthy stint on the injury list. Originally ruled out as a calf injury, further testing revealed that the former Defensive Player of the Year winner had lower back issues.

Before Green went down with an injury, the Warriors were neck and neck with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA. They were 29-8 with the charismatic forward in the lineup before going 14-14 in his absence.

The four-time All-Star made sure the Dub Nation knew how crucial Rick Celebrini was on his return:

“11 weeks ago I could barely walk ... About four weeks ago I had the gimpiest run you'd ever seen ... About 2.5 weeks ago I couldn't dunk a basketball... I'm very thankful for Rick (Celebrini) and his family ... ”

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Draymond Green gives high praise for Warriors' head trainer Rick Celebrini:



"11 weeks ago I could barely walk...about 4 weeks ago I had the gimpiest run you'd ever seen...about 2.5 weeks ago I couldn't dunk a basketball...I'm very thankful for Rick(Celebrini) and his family..." Draymond Green gives high praise for Warriors' head trainer Rick Celebrini:"11 weeks ago I could barely walk...about 4 weeks ago I had the gimpiest run you'd ever seen...about 2.5 weeks ago I couldn't dunk a basketball...I'm very thankful for Rick(Celebrini) and his family..."

Both Green and Thompson ultimately played starring roles as the Warriors picked up their fourth championship in eight years.

