"He knows the system, he knows the people and I think he can do the same thing that Ty Lue did" - Shaquille O'Neal lobbying for LA Clippers assistant to become LA Lakers' head coach

Shaquille O'Neal is throwing a wrench into the LA Lakers' search for a head coach to replace Frank Vogel. After reports have surfaced that Los Angeles has whittled the candidates to three, Shaq is pushing his former team to include someone the Lakers have known for years.

On an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the Hall of Famer is putting former teammate and current LA Clippers assistant coach Brian Shaw into the mix. The three-time champ is no stranger to the Lakers' front office and needs no introduction to what he can offer the team.

Here’s how O'Neal surprised NBA and basketball fans with who he thinks the LA Lakers should hire as a coach:

“All the guys that are nominated, I want them to get that opportunity. Darvin Ham, all these guys. I would like to see Brian Shaw the head coach. Let me tell you why. He knows the system, he knows the people and I think he can do the same thing that Ty Lue did. Ty Lue was a players’ coach.”

Shaq understands that dealing with the Lakers' front office is just as crucial as having a voice that commands respect in the locker room. He is convinced that Shaw will have no trouble getting acclimated to the Lakers' unique, if not troublesome, behind-the-scenes maneuverings.

“Brian Shaw, he knows (executives) Linda (Rambis), Kurt (Rambis), (owner) Jeanie (Buss). He knows how the Lakers operate. He’s a pretty good relationship with them. I would like to see him get it. I haven’t heard his name, I’m putting his name out there.”

The former NBA journeyman started his coaching career with the Lakers immediately after his retirement. He was part of the coaching staff from 2003 to 2011 before he left for the Indiana Pacers. Shaw returned to the Lakers for a four-year stint that started in 2016 and ended in 2019.

Shaquille O'Neal’s ties with Brian Shaw and Tyronn Lue with the LA Lakers

LA Clippers coach Tye Lue (left) shares a long history with Brian Shaw (right). [Photo: Cleveland.com]

Before Brian Shaw and Tyronn Lue established themselves as coaches, they earned championship rings playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. “B-Shaw,” in particular, played a mentor-like role for Shaq in O’Neal’s early days with the Orlando Magic and later in Hollywood.

Shaw and O’Neal were teammates for five years, so the iconic big man knows what he’s talking about. More importantly, the Lakers, who have reportedly been going after Lue, will find Shaw to be a capable coach who has several of Lue’s best skills and traits as a coach.

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Ty Lue on adding Brian Shaw as an assistant coach: Says that when they were Lakers teammates, Shaw "taught me the ropes, the dos and don'ts of the NBA." Calls him a good friend and a mentor -- and notes that Shaw and PG go fishing together. Ty Lue on adding Brian Shaw as an assistant coach: Says that when they were Lakers teammates, Shaw "taught me the ropes, the dos and don'ts of the NBA." Calls him a good friend and a mentor -- and notes that Shaw and PG go fishing together.

If Los Angeles can’t get Shaw, O'[Neal is going the opposite way by lobbying for an established voice with the rings to back him up:

“I would like to see a legendary franchise get a legendary coach to bring them back to legendary status. Let me tell you something about me. You put me with a guy that ain’t got no coaching experience, I’m not listening to him. You put me with a guy that ain’t never got no championship experience, I’m not listening to him.”

O'Neal still has strong connections with the Lakers. It remains to be seen how his former team will react to the ringing endorsements of Shaw and a legendary coach.

