“He is doing what Kobe did” – Gilbert Arenas breaks down striking reason behind Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

Gilbert Arenas jumped in on the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.

After Antetokounmpo said he's going to wait to sign his potential supermax extension, some took it as a sign that he may want out of Milwaukee.

Arenas likened the situation to another NBA superstar of the past, Kobe Bryant. He said Antetokounmpo was using a similar strategy against the team front office.

“He’s doing what Kobe did,” Arenas said.

On his podcast, the “Gilbert Arenas Show,” the often-outspoken Arenas broke down how Antetokounmpo is taking a page from Bryant’s playbook. He poised it from the Milwaukee Bucks star's point of view.

“What are we doing? Are we on the same page?” Arenas said, speaking as Antetokounmpo. “Before I sign this thing, what are we doing here? Before I sign, are we all going in the same direction?”

Arenas said the move is all about legacy. In the current rings culture of the basketball world, fans and the media often talk about players by championships. Some greats are remembered for never winning a title.

Arenas said Antetokounmpo, who led Milwaukee to the 2021 title, may have similar thoughts. He said he is waiting to sign because he wants to see the team’s commitment to winning another title.

“(Antetokounmpo) doesn’t want to be Allen Iverson," Arenas said. "He doesn’t want to be Charles Barkley. Even though he has a ring, he wants multiple because that is what a legacy is built on."

How is Giannis Antetokounmpo copying Kobe Bryant?

Arenas broke down Bryant’s situation in 2007. The Lakers star demanded a trade to try to get the Lakers to add more talent. The team was cleaning house, and Bryant wanted to make sure it added pieces to stay at a championship-contender level.

“When Kobe signed his extension and they got rid of the team, that is when he said I want a trade,” Arenas said. “He said, 'You all tricked me, motherf**kers. I want a trade. Either trade me or make the team better.' And that is when they brought in Pau Gasol and won two championships.”

Arenas said Antetokounmpo is following a similar model. He knows the Bucks have a lot of money tied up in salary. They just brought back most of their core in re-signing Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton.

They also added Jae Crowder and brought back Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis to keep the Greek Freak happy. Apparently, Antetokounmpo wants to wait to see if this core is still capable of winning and competing for a title.

Arenas warned that Antetokounmpo will not want to stick around if they cannot. He said the superstar would not have the patience for a rebuild.

“Antetokounmpo don’t want to be the dude that is sitting, and the team says we are going to rebuild and get rid of these guys," Arenas said. "We rebuild, and he is sitting there and they are selling out every seat because of him. He is using his leverage.”

Antetokounmpo is still likely to sign the extension. He may just be waiting for next summer when the cap will go up and he can sign for more money.

