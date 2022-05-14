“He’ll have that statue, I can’t wait till that goes up, I’ll be there” - Kevin Love says it’ll be very cool if LeBron James signs a 1 game contract to finish his career with the Cavaliers

Questions have been asked about when LeBron James will retire after an incredible NBA career. Former teammate Kevin Love thinks it will be cool for LBJ to retire with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron started his career with the Cavaliers, spending seven years with them before joining the Miami Heat in pursuit of a championship. After four years in South Beach, he returned to Cleveland and delivered on his promise to bring a championship to the city.

With LeBron approaching the end of his career, there have been talks about him retiring with the LA Lakers. Although it is a possibility given the caliber of the franchise, a return to Cleveland is not out of the question.

Speaking to Taylor Brooks on the Taylor Brooks X show, Kevin Love talked about how poetic it will be for LeBron to retire in Cleveland. Love said:

"I feel like it will be cool even if it's just like one of those things where it's like a one-game type of thing just to say like if people asked where did you finish your career? 'Oh, I finished in Cleveland.' No matter if you checked in or whatever.

"Obviously, I know he wants to have like a Kobe (Bryant) type exit where he scores 60 and does his thing, which like he probably will. Where it will be? Who the hell knows? But at the end of the day, I think retiring a Cav, for him, the city, and Akron and Ohio. I mean, he'll have that statue, I can't wait that that goes up, I'll be there."

The four-time NBA champ has one year left on his contract with the Lakers, and there is no telling where he will end up. However, he has explicitly talked about playing with his son Bronny. LeBron James said it will not be about the money at this point and will be willing to join any team his son plays for.

LeBron James was responsible for recruiting Kevin Love to Cleveland

Kevin Love #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers

With his decision to rejoin the Cavs in 2014, LeBron was determined to build a championship team. He brought in players like J.R. Smith and Kevin Love.

In their first season together, they reached the NBA Finals but lost after six games to the Golden State Warriors. Love sustained an injury in the first round of the playoffs that kept him out for the rest of the season.

The following season, the Cavs went all the way to winning the 2016 championship on the back of an inspiring 3-1 series comeback. Although LeBron and Love reached the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons they played together, they won only one title.

