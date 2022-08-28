"He'll turn around and give you another problem" - NBA analyst backs Charles Barkley for calling 2x NBA champion "Mr. Miserable"

Charles Barkley has always been consistent with his take on issues surrounding the NBA. The Hall of Famer bears his feelings on his sleeves and is known for being no respecter of a person's feelings.

In a recent interview with "Brickley & Marotta" on "Arizona Sports," Barkley called out Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, calling him miserable. The statement from the former NBA Philadelphia 76ers forward sent the basketball community into a frenzy.

"Undisputed" host Shannon Sharpe agreed with Charles Barkley's comments about Durant. He went on to breakdown various issues surrounding Durant's insatiable behavior. Sharpe added that, even after a solution is rendered, the 12-time All-Star will always find a way to turn things around and create another problem.

"I agree a lot with what he [Charles Barkley] said. The reason why he left Russ was to win a title, and when he won a title, it didn't fulfill it. You know why? Because he was seeking happiness in something else.

"A lot of times people seek happiness in a relationship or cars or money and inside they're miserable. And when they get cars, they get money, they get into a relationship, they still not happy.

"'You see, Kevin Durant, you're still not happy. You won two titles. You won two finals MVP. You're not happy," Barkley said. "You went to Brooklyn. You built a team in the image of what you thought was gonna bring you a title, and you're still not happy.'

"Charles was absolutely right. Kevin Durant will find a way. You give him a solution, he'll turn around and give you another problem."

Charles Barkley describes Kevin Durant as "Mr. Miserable"

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have called a truce. They have reached an agreement that will see Durant stay with the Nets for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. The issues between the two parties dragged on for weeks as the two-time NBA champion demanded to be traded.

Charles Barkley expressed his displeasure with Durant in an interview on the "Bickley & Marotta" radio program on "Arizona Sports." He stated that KD is someone who cannot be pleased and went on to describe him as "Mr. Miserable."

He is of the opinion that, despite giving the forward everything he desires on a platter, he is never happy. Charles Barkley referenced a few things in Kevin Durant's career journey to bolster his points.

"If you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure," Barkley said. “He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable. He’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter.

“He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships [with Golden State], and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn. They give him everything he wants, and he’s still miserable.”

Barkley's thoughts on Durant certainly have everyone talking. This will continue to make headlines as the start of the NBA season is still weeks away and everyone is looking for something to talk about. Needless to say, Durant's upcoming season with Nets will be closely watched and heavily scrutinized.

