"He looks like a shadow of himself" - Stephen A Smith on LeBron James' latest setback; NBA executive responds to LA Lakers star's play-in criticism

LeBron James has been in the NBA news lately for various reasons, be it him commenting on the play-in tournament or his injury woes. The LA Lakers' point forward is currently out of NBA action and the team is in deep trouble after going 9-13 in his absence.

Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James is going through a poor spell of form

LeBron James in 2020/21 NBA action

NBA analyst and insider Stephen A. Smith was joined by his co-hosts Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman on the popular basketball talk show First Take. Speaking about the LA Lakers' situation and LeBron James' form, Smith said:

"He looks like a shadow of himself."

LeBron James has been ruled out of the clash against the LA Clippers, which is scheduled to take place tonight at the Staples Center. James has put up 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists on 51% shooting from the field in the 2020/21 NBA campaign so far.

ESPN story on expectation that the Lakers will be without LeBron James for back-to-back games against the Clippers and Blazers with right ankle injury: https://t.co/YSHBe1KQ4s — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2021

NBA Executive responds to LeBron James' criticism of the play-in tournament

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

Evan Wasch, the NBA executive behind the idea for the play-in tournament, has come out and responded to LeBron James' criticism of the concept. In an interview with The Washington Post, Wasch said:

"Obviously, we welcome feedback from our players and teams,” Wasch said. “But, on balance, we believe the play-in tournament offers more benefits than downsides.”

LeBron James was critical of the tournament, suggesting that the person responsible behind the idea should be "fired."

"Whoever came up with that shit needs to be fired." LeBron, not a fan of the play-in. BK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) May 3, 2021

LeBron James' LA Lakers are one of the teams that might have to feature in this play-in tournament. The team is currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 37-28 record, and there are chances that they might slip further.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also shared LeBron James' opinion, as the billionaire investor is of the view that the play-in tournament is an "enormous mistake."

Dallas Mavericks talisman and European star Luka Doncic was one of the first players to express his displeasure over the concept, leading to the Mavericks owner speaking out on the issue as well.

