“He loves winning, he hates losing, I’m on the same page” - Chet Holmgren says it would mean the world to him and coach Mark Few to win NCAA championship

The NCAA Tournament is here, and fans are curious to see what Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren can do.

One of the most hyped prospects in college basketball, Holmgren is expected to be the first pick in the NBA draft. On the nation's top-ranked team and the No. 1 overall seed, Holmgren has the chance to lead the school to a its first national championship.

Holmgren has excited fans with his lethal combination of shot-blocking ability and outside shooting. Listed at 7-foot, 195 pounds, the 19-year-old big man has a noticieabley thin frame. But it doesn't take long to see Holmgren's competitiveness and mentality stand out.

In an article by NBA analyst Marc Spears, Holmgren talked about how much it would mean to win a championship for himself and Gonzaga coach Mark Few:

“It would mean the world to win the championship, and it would certainly mean the world to coach Few, too. ... He loves winning. He hates losing. I’m on the same page.”

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren buzzing in NBA circles

Chet Holmgren has NBA scouts buzzing.

After a slow start to the season, Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren made noise and got the attention of NBA personnel. The 19-year-old forward is one of the most impressive players in college basketball. It would seem to be a mild surprise if Holmgren isn't picked first in the NBA draft.

With a number of players eager to make their final statement to be the first pick, Holmgren will have the best opportunity to leave a lasting impression.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-3) are the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They have the firepower to make a serious run for the school's third Final Four appearance.

Holmgren he ended his first game in the NCAA Tournament with an impressive stat line of 19 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and seven blocks. That effort helped Gonzaga beat Georgia State 93-72 on Thursday.

Next up for Gonzaga and Holmgren will be a second-round matchup Saturday against the Memphis Tigers (22-10). Memphis has been one of the hottest teams in college basketball, winning 13 of its past 15 games.

The game will spotlight a matchup of Holmgren facing another potential top-10 draft selection in Memphis freshman center Jalen Duren.

Few has led Gonzaga to prominence in more than two decades as its head coach. His Bulldogs finished as the runners-up in 2017 and last season.

