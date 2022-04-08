“He really be going in, and he talks s**t, bruh!” - JR Smith on Michael Jordan’s trash talk while playing golf, says he saw a glow on Jordan

J.R. Smith's decision to play college golf after retiring from the NBA has allowed him to play and talk about playing golf with NBA legends like Michael Jordan.

Smith has had the opportunity to play competitive golf against some of the most prominent NBA players and other top and former athletes.

One of the most famous people Smith has played with is Jordan. On "ALL THE SMOKE," Smith talked about golfing with Jordan and the icon's trash talk.

"We played 36 with Mike, and it was everything that you thought it was going to be," Smith said. "But, like, to actually be around Mike, and he talks shit. Like, that shit was, like, dang! He really be going in, and he talk sh*t bruh! And he's nice, though."

Smith was also high on Jordan's ability as a golfer rather than just his trash-talking skills. The former LA Lakers shooting guard who is now at North Carolina A&T was amazed at what it was like to play with Jordan.

"His short game is, like, one of the pros," Smith said. "I am watching shit he doing like, 'Ayyy, yo!' Like, making shit up. I am like OMG. I am lucky it's lucky for me."

Smith's status as a former NBA player and current college golfer has allowed him to view Jordan's game differently.

J.R. Smith on Michael Jordan's betting and presence

Jordan is one of the biggest names in sports history, which gives him a different presence.

J.R. Smith and Michael Jordan have been around golf long enough to understand what it takes to be successful at golf, just like they did with basketball. Smith's growing presence in the golf world is not on Jordan's level, but it is growing.

The golf experience of the two men offered the opportunity to bet on their game of golf. While Smith kept the betting light, Jordan lived up to his betting reputation during their game.

"We kept our bet light," Smith said. "The people he be betting with, these are like some bourree pots."

The higher-level betting fits with the presence and aura that surrounds Jordan. Smith spoke about what it was like to be around Jordan on the golf course:

"It was dope, man, because ... I just seen a glow on Mike. You see him being competitive and everything. When I first seen him, I thought about how when AI (Allen Iverson) said he really got on Jordans."

Golfing between the two appears to be something Smith enjoyed and will aim to do again.

