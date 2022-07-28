“He’s better than Kawhi… He, not Klay Thompson has been the second most important piece of the Warriors dynasty” - Nick Wright says Draymond Green is the best defensive player of this era

Golden State Warriors talisman Draymond Green has been making the airwaves this week. He was reported to want a max contract extension from the Warriors. The defensive stalwart's current contract expires in the summer of 2024 but the final year is a player-option.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, NBA analyst Nick Wright shared his thought on the matter. He believes that Draymond Green was the second-most important player of the Warriors dynasty. However, Wright doesn't think that makes him eligible for the max-contract.

"I do think he's the best defensive player of his era. I think he's better than Kawhi, I think he's the best defensive guy of this era of basketball. I do think he, not Klay Thompson, has been the second most important piece of the Warriors dynasty, if you're removing KD from it.

"I believe all of those things are true. I just don't think he has this type of value outside of Golden State," Wright said.

As aforementioned, Green has two years left on his current deal. However, he can opt-out of his player-option for the 2023-24 season and sign a four-year max contract worth around $140 million.

This was reported by The Athletic as the Warriors have a lot of players to pay like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, the stand-out ones.

Is Draymond Green the second-most important piece of the Warriors' dynasty?

Draymond Green's value to the Golden State Warriors cannot be understated. While his contribution to the franchise doesn't necessarily reflect the box score, you can easily understand the importance of him when you watch the team play.

Green is the one who makes them tick on the court. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson get many open shots because of Green's IQ, vision and passing abilities. Green also plays incredible defense. The Warriors' defense revolves around him, as he is arguably the best defender in the game and can guard all five positions.

Draymond Green recorded 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a half for the 2nd time this postseason.



On the other end, Boston shot 2-7 in the 1st half when Draymond Green was the primary defender, including a combined 0-4 from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with Green on them.

He can play as a center and a forward, allowing Steve Kerr to go small whenever he wants. He has quick hands and incredible footwork, allowing him to maneuver and break up the opposition's plays. However, his shooting could do with some overall improvements.

What masks Green's deficiencies is the presence of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, two players who constantly attract double teams. Green is a poor shooter as he shot less than 30% from the field and was barely over 65% from the line.

Draymond Green is shooting 21.4% on threes this playoffs.



He has missed 17 of his last 20.

Earlier this month, Draymond Green also alluded to Kevin Durant being the reason why the Warriors won championships in 2017 and 2018.

All the aforementioned reasons make one question whether Green is the most important player on the Warriors roster.

