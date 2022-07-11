"He’s a freaking athlete, he’s 7’1 and he can defend and protect the rim" - Sam Mitchell backing former #2 pick to start for Golden State Warriors in 2022-23 season

James Wiseman showed glimpses of his potential in just 39 games of his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors. The former No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA draft, however, went down with a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly two years.

After 456 days, "J-Wise" was finally back on the floor in the NBA2K23 Summer League against the San Antonio Spurs. The 20-year-old lanky big man played only 20 minutes but displayed the skills that excited Dub Nation.

Former player and coach Sam Mitchell, who covered the game for NBA TV, was as thrilled as the fans who watched his long-awaited return:

“I think the sky’s the limit...He’s gonna have to be in the starting lineup because he’s a freaking athlete. He’s 7’1, and he can defend and protect the rim, and he’s gonna get better on those switches and keeping those guards in front.”

Mitchell added:

“The thing that he can do better than the other bigs of Golden State is he can score. He has range and he has depth on his shots and he has some low post moves … By the start of training camp for next season, I expect James Wiseman at some point to be the starting center of the Golden State Warriors.”

In the NBA Finals against the rugged Boston Celtics defense, the Golden State Warriors' most glaring need was a vertical threat. Boston's defense didn't have anything to worry about with the Bay Area team's lobs or post threats.

A healthy James Wiseman could address those areas of concern. Before his injury, the skilled big man was already causing problems with his inside forays on offense and rim protection on defense.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA James Wiseman shares how grateful he was to be back on the court for his first game since April 2021 James Wiseman shares how grateful he was to be back on the court for his first game since April 2021 👏 https://t.co/W3fIfrBk0o

The Memphis University product was everywhere in the first few minutes of the game between the Warriors and the Spurs. Within two minutes, he had a highlight-reel alley-oop dunk, swatted a shot and then made a long-range bomb.

If he can consistently give that to coach Steve Kerr, the rest of the NBA could be in trouble.

Should James Wiseman start over Kevon Looney for the Golden State Warriors?

James Wiseman could play himself into the starting center role before next season is over. [Photo: MassLive.com]

"J-Wise" started in 27 of the 39 games he played in his rookie season, so it wouldn't be new to him. While he may hold that spot in the future, the Warriors will be extremely cautious with him.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here is Steve Kerr naming James Wiseman the Warriors' starting center moving forward and his reasoning for it Here is Steve Kerr naming James Wiseman the Warriors' starting center moving forward and his reasoning for it https://t.co/02mR8Q0Ind

At the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors will likely use him off the bench. He would be better off facing the second-string centers of opposing teams. Steve Kerr could start him after a few games depending on how he adjusts and acclimates upon returning from a lengthy injury.

Sporting Green @SportingGreenSF



trib.al/Kb3I6wQ James Wiseman’s next four months should give the Warriors’ brass some insight into how it wants to proceed once his team option is picked up. James Wiseman’s next four months should give the Warriors’ brass some insight into how it wants to proceed once his team option is picked up.trib.al/Kb3I6wQ

Kevon Looney played in all 82 games last season, starting in 80. He played a vital role in the postseason, which is why the Golden State Warriors awarded him a new contract. "Loon's" presence will allow the Dubs to ease the load on James Wiseman.

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the Bay Area team is looking more formidable than ever with the return of James Wiseman.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far