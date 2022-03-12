“He’s going to be the 4th, 5th, or 6th pick in the NBA draft” - Seth Greenberg praises rising star, calls Iowa Hawkeyes a sleeper team to watch

Analyst Seth Greenberg said Iowa's Keegan Murray will be among the top players in the 2022 NBA draft and could help his team make a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament.

“He’s going to be the fourth, fifth, or sixth pick in the NBA draft,” Greenberg said.

Murray emerged as a superstar for the 24th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (24-9) this season.

The All-Big Ten selection broke out as a sophomore. He averaged 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season entering Friday's Big Ten Conference Tournament game against Rutgers. The son of Kenyon Murray, who played for Iowa in the 1990s, averaged 7.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.3 bpg last season.

He's looking to ride that momentum to a top draft selection.

The competition among the top prospects is intense, but Greenberg's prediction could prove correct. Greenberg is high on Murray because he has an elite combination of size and skill.

"Six-eight, can shoot the 3, can beat you off the bounce, rebounds the ball, terrific passer, can protect the rim," Greenberg said.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein All-Big Ten First-Team, per release:



Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Keegan Murray, Iowa

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois All-Big Ten First-Team, per release:Jaden Ivey, PurdueJohnny Davis, WisconsinKeegan Murray, IowaE.J. Liddell, Ohio State Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Murray's ability to lead his team during March Madness will be a crucial indicator of his trajectory in the draft. While his performance will not be the ultimate deciding factor, a good showing will benefit him.

The Iowa Hawkeyes' chances in the NCAA Tournament

Seth Greenberg's belief in the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes is understandable. Keegan Murray and his teammates have the qualities a team needs to be successful in the tournament, but seeding will be important.

The ongoing Big Ten tournament could affect seeding. But early Friday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi projected Iowa outside the No. 4 seed line.

Being a five seed is not much different from being a four, but seeding does affect possible bracket placement. The more a team has to travel during the NCAA Tournament, the worse their chances at success become.

Still, the team that finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten possesses the ability to compete with many of the higher seeds. Iowa topped Rutgers 84-74 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday to move into Saturday's semifinals. Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds.

The team's ability to play well on both ends of the floor and Murray's leadership will be critical to success in March.

According to Seth Greenberg, "this is an elite offensive team. They play at warp speed. They are an elite passing team. Iowa's a team, because they have improved defensivly, will make a run in the tournament."

Murray can provide the spark the team needs to win and close tournament games offensively, but the defense will be crucial for Iowa to be successful. March Madness is a time when team defense and offensive closers are essential to surviving and advancing. The Hawkeyes can do both.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein