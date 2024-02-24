"He's gonna pay for Lester's ejection": Brandin Podziemski reveals Steve Kerr's generosity after $35,000,000 extension

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski revealed in a post-game interview after the Warriors' win against the Charlotte Hornets that coach Steve Kerr will pay for teammate Lester Quinones' ejection fine. This came after Kerr secured a record-setting two-year, $35 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

Podziemski said:

"Oh my gosh, that is a lot of money. But yeah, he told us that he's gonna pay for Lester's ejection and he just said thank you to everybody that's contributed over the years, the coaches, the players that really made it possible for him.

"I think it was big-time for him to say but yeah I think he's earned it. You know four championships with this group, looking to make it five this year so I think he's definitely earned it."

Watch the interview here:

Warriors star Draymond Green took to Instagram to share a story congratulating Steve Kerr on his contract extension and his newly coveted title.

"Bag Man," Green captioned.

Draymond Green's Instagram story

Steve Kerr was appointed as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2014. Under his guidance, the Warriors embarked on a remarkable journey, reaching the NBA Finals for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019. The Warriors also clinched the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018, before adding another one to their tally in 2022.

In his 10th season with the Warriors, Steve Kerr’s current deal was set to expire after this season. He wasn't in a rush to complete anything, with the season his top priority and him being clear he always planned on returning. Kerr secured his contract extension days after winning his 500th game as a coach against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15.

Lester Quinones and Grant Williams ejected as fight broke out in Warriors' win against Charlotte Hornets

With 12 seconds remaining and Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors en route to a win, Lester Quinones went up for a layup for the Warriors. Despite the game already decided, the Hornets' Miles Bridges looked to block and ended up goaltending the shot before giving Quinones a forearm to the chest. This event sparked a late-game scuffle that included four technical fouls and two ejections.

Grant Williams entered the scuffle after Quinones and Bridges first got into it. The Hornets forward quickly went forehead to forehead with Quinones, as players, officials and security personnel from both teams intervened.

After a video review, Bridges was handed a technical foul, while Williams received a technical and was ejected for escalating the situation. On the other hand, Quinones received two technical fouls for his interactions with Bridges and Williams and was therefore ejected from the game.