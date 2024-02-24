What is Steve Kerr’s net worth? Closer look at Warriors head coach’s latest contract worth $35,000,000

Four-time NBA champion coach Steve Kerr is staying with the Golden State Warriors for another two years after agreeing to a $35-million contract extension that will run through the 2025-26 season.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski was among the first to report on the historic deal that has made Kerr that highest-paid coach in the league ever, at $17.5 million a year.

San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich receives more annually but it comes in a dual capacity as president and coach, as per Wojnarowski. Prior to Kerr's deal, Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra's eight-year extension worth $15m a year was the highest-paid contract.

With the latest deal, Kerr, who also won five NBA titles as a player with Chicago and San Antonio, is now set to coach the Warriors for 12 straight years.

During his tenure, which began in the 2014-15 season, he steered the Bay Area squad to four league titles (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022). It was anchored on the core of All-Stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. NBA superstar Kevin Durant, too, was part of their championship runs in 2017 and 2018.

In the ongoing NBA season, Kerr and the Warriors have had their struggles, laboring to a 29-26 record after Friday’s schedule. But they have turned things around of late, winning 10 of their last 12 games, including the last three.

What is the net worth of Steve Kerr as of 2023?

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Steve Kerr’s net worth is estimated at $45 million, stemming largely from his career earnings both as a player and coach.

From 2014 to 2019, he had an annual salary of $5 million with Golden State, as reported by CNBC. In the ongoing season, the champion Warriors coach is being paid $9.5 million.

Steve Kerr had expressed his desire to stay with the Warriors

The two-year, $35-million contract extension, that Steve Kerr agreed to, is a realization of his wishes to continue to be part of the Golden State Warriors.

The 58-year-old tactician made his desire known in an interview with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock earlier this month.

Kerr had said:

“I want to be back. I’ve made that clear every time I’ve been asked about it. The only thing I won’t talk about is just any detail of contract stuff, but I’ve been very open. I want to come back. Joe [Lacob has] told me he wants me back, so I think I’ll be back.”

Apart being coach of the Warriors coach, Kerr is also the coach of the U.S. men’s basketball team. His squad finished fourth in last year’s FIBA World Cup and will now look to redeem itself in the Paris Olympic Games later this year.