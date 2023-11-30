“Really disappointed”: Steve Kerr calls out Draymond Green’s game-altering antics vs Kings

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his disappointment over forward Draymond Green for getting a technical foul in the fourth quarter of their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. He highlighted how it messed up their momentum and eventually bit them in the end.

The Warriors lost to the Kings, 124-123, in their final NBA In-Season Tournament game in Sacramento, which saw them blow a 24-point lead.

Their cause was not helped by Green, who was making his return from a five-game league-imposed suspension. He was out for a technical foul in the fourth quarter for complaining too much to officials for a play he was not involved in.

On the play in question, Stephen Curry and Green were pleading officials to call a dribbling violation on Sacramento guard Malik Monk. Instead, Curry was called for a personal foul and Green for a technical, his fourth for the season.

Speaking on Willard & Dibs over 95.7 The Game, Kerr shared his thoughts on, among other things, the technical foul that Draymond Green got in their last game, saying:

“I was really disappointed last night that he got the tech, reaction, the foul afterwards because the momentum really swung back towards Sacramento.”

The game against the Kings was Draymond Green’s first game back from a five-game suspension he was meted for headlocking and dragging the Minnesota Timberwolves' big man in one of their games.

He finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists in his return, but he saw his team drop to an 8-10 record for the season and miss out on an opportunity to advance to the next round of NBA In-Season Tournament.

Steph Curry defends Draymond Green from technical foul

Steph Curry asserted that Draymond Green should not have been given a technical foul in the fourth quarter of their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

He said his teammate should be given some slack considering how he is just passionate about what he does.

The Golden State Warriors superstar took time to address that in the postgame press conference following their narrow 124-123 loss to the Kings in their NBA In-Season Tournament game.

‘Chef Curry’ said by way of Sports Illustrated:

“He’s passionate… He’s shown in the past that when he gets fiery, you kind of know where the limit is. The carry sign and all that, I was doing the same thing right behind him and they gave him the tech just because that’s kind of what you expect him to do in that kind of situation.”

He added:

“I told him just refocus at that point and let’s just hoop. But that was a dumb tech, for sure. We all do that ‘did you see the carry?’ type thing. For him, be fiery, be competitive, be who you are. We all need to be mindful of not getting distracted and just try to play basketball.”

