"That's a stink in the locker room": Steph Curry doesn't mince words while reflecting on Warriors 6-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry said that the six-game losing streak they are currently in needs to be addressed at the soonest possible time lest they find themselves being bitten by it in the end.

The Warriors slumped to their sixth straight defeat this season at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, 130-123, in overtime at home on Saturday night. ‘Chef Curry’ returned after missing their previous two games because of a sore knee but it was not enough to halt their skid.

Speaking at the post-game press conference, Steph Curry said they have to turn things around now and try to avoid a losing mentality that will only hurt them in the long run.

The nine-time NBA All-Star said:

“I mean a losing streak like this, there is an urgency [to stop it] for sure. It’s not like you, like when you have many of this in a row, it’s a problem that you’ve got to fix. And you don’t want to develop a losing mentality at any stretch of the season. That's a stink in the locker room you don't really want to have in there.”

The last time the Warriors won was on November 6, where they defeated the Detroit Pistons, 120-109, with Steph Curry leading the way with 34 points.

What followed were losses to the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and a pair of back-to-back defeats to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Thunder.

Against Oklahoma City on Saturday, Curry tried to carry the team to victory along with Andrew Wiggins. He finished with 25 points and seven rebounds while Wiggins top-scored with 31 markers.

Next for the Warriors is a showdown with the Houston Rockets at home on Monday.

Steph Curry says they need to develop an “ego” as a team amid losing streak

As he talked about their current skid, Steph Curry underscored the need for them to channel back their pride in winning and not let a losing mindset consume them.

Speaking during the post-game press conference following their 130-123 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the four-time NBA champion said they have to develop a certain “ego” collectively to not take losing lightly.

Steph Curry said:

“I think the biggest is the mentality that you’re supposed to win, you know how to compete. Confidence we’ve built through the course of this run. That’s still in there, we have that competitive spirit, that would help a lot to not let that losing mentality sink in.”

“Doesn’t mean the Xs and Os and the execution of the game plan we’re not gonna follow because it sets you up to be in end games and the momentum on your side. We need to develop an ego of who we are as team and dig deep into that…”

In two of the six straight defeats, Steph Curry did not play because of knee soreness.

It will continue to be challenging for the team in their next couple of games as All-Star forward Draymond Green will still be out serving his league-imposed suspension following the headlocking incident he had with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert.