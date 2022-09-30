“He's been hearing all about how good Anthony Edwards is, all about how good the LaMelo is” – NBA analyst expects prominent performance from young NBA champion, says Warriors coach is monitoring his progress

While the Golden State Warriors are getting ready for the NBA season, James Wiseman seems poised to take a step forward for the team. After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn right meniscus, Wiseman is expected to make a return to the team's lineup.

Being drafted by the Golden State Warriors is an incredible feat in itself. But winning a championship with the team is a highly regarded accomplishment for players today. James Wiseman is lucky to have experienced both instances in his life. He was drafted by the Warriors with the second overall pick back in the 2020 Draft.

Wiseman has shown signs of brilliance on the court. However, he's been unable to keep up with the demands of the professional league in terms of being healthy. His rookie season got cut short due to a season-ending knee injury. During the entire 75th NBA season, Wiseman underwent rehab and played a number of games with the Warriors' G-League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors. He was joined by All-Star guard Klay Thompson in the G-League. But between the two players, only Thompson was able to make a successful return to the NBA.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne expects big things from the seven-foot center this season. With Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball constantly improving as stars, Wiseman has a lot to do to catch up with them.

"He just hasn't had time to come into the NBA the way a normal rookie would come into the NBA," Shelburne said.

"And so I think with James, like, this is the year he needs to take a step forward. He's been hearing all about how good Anthony Edwards is, all about how good the LaMelo is. This is the year he establishes himself in the NBA, and it starts with training camp."

The Warriors will play two preseason games in Japan against the Washington Wizards on September 30 and October 2.

James Wiseman could play a huge role for the Warriors to win another NBA title

2022 NBA Summer League - Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs

Last season was historic for the Golden State Warriors. It saw them win their fourth title in eight years. Steph Curry's greatness was seen on full display as the Warriors dismantled the Boston Celtics in six games. But one disadvantage that the Celtics were able to make use of was their size advantage.

While in the Finals, the Celtics were favorites for some due to their size advantage. Although they were only able to win two games because of this, the Warriors still had a tough time countering this issue. Now that Wiseman is anticipated to make a return this season, Golden State will be able to neutralize other teams in terms of size.

Being seven feet tall, Wiseman has the defensive ability to protect the rim. He could also take some defensive load off Draymond Green and spread the floor on offense with his shooting.

The Golden State Warriors have a shot at being back-to-back champs this year, and James Wiseman could be the "X-Factor" for them.

