“He’s not low-maintenance, he’s no maintenance”- Iowa coach Fran McCaffery praises Keegan Murray’s attitude and approach

No one was expecting Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray to become one of the most dominant players in college basketball this year. Heading into the season, Murray was considered a potential late first-round prospect for the 2022 NBA draft.

Since then, the versatile forward has become one of the top players in the NCAA. Not only is Murray now looking like one of the most enticing NBA prospects, he's a potential top-10 pick.

Murray exploded with his eye-opening production. Still, there were some who weren't convinced that the sophomore forward could have the same type of success against tougher opponents. Once it was time for Murray to line up against some of the top teams in the country, his production didn't drop. It just got even better.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery spoke about the talented forward, praising his mentality on and off the court:

"He's not low-maintenance. He's NO maintenance."

It’s really incredible how Murray is so professional and even-keeled with everything he does.



Keegan Murray taking the college basketball scene by storm

Keegan Murray after winning the Big Ten Tournament championship.

NBA scouts and personnel will be watching the NCAA Tournament closely to get an extended look at some of the top prospects for this year's draft class.

While many players have had strong seasons, no name has been hotter as of late than Iowa's Keegan Murray.

The versatile forward has put up some of the most impressive numbers in recent memory, especially after leading Iowa to a championship in the Big Ten Tournament.

After averaging just 7.2 points per game last year as a freshman, Murray is averaging 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

What's been more impressive is the way the 21-year-old forward has done it, especially when it comes to his efficiency. Listed at 6-foot-8, Murray has the ability to score from multiple levels and is currently shooting 55.5%, including 40.5% from 3-point range.

A number of analysts have praised the Hawkeyes star, saying he shows both determination and high character on and off the court.

With March Madness beginning this week, Murray is going to be a player to watch. If Murray can continue to carry the Hawkeyes, his draft stock could get hotter.

Sixteenth-ranked Iowa (26-9), the No. 5 seed in the Midwest region, plays Richmond (23-12), the No. 12 seed, on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

Keegan's father, Kenyon Murray, played for Iowa in the 1990s. His twin brother, Kris, is also on the team.

