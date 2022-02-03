“He’s playing as if he’s a 10-year vet” - Draymond Green heaps high praise on Joe Burrow, says he’s unfazed by everything but predicts the Rams to win the Super Bowl

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is one of the latest sports personalities to give Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a shoutout for his impressive play.

The sporting world watched in awe Sunday as Burrow led the Bengals to a come-from-behind victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

On his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward praised Burrow and the Bengals for what they've accomplished on their way to the Super Bowl.

"Joe Burrow is unfazed by everything like he's going out there; he's playing as if he's a 10-year vet"

The second-year quarterback, who led Louisiana State University to the 2019 college football championship and won the Heisman Trophy, is one of the top rising stars in the entire NFL. Green raved about the Bengals, especially record-setting rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, also from LSU.

"Ja'Marr Chase is a generational talent, like ... Joe Burrow is great and he's incredible ... but I do understand you're only as great as the guys next to you allow you to be," Green said.

Although Draymond Green is known for his ability on the basketball court with the Golden State Warriors, the veteran forward has always paid close attention to football. Green even attempted to play football at Michigan State and has been vocal about his passion for the game.

On his podcast, Green talked about how he's in awe of what Joe Burrow and the Bengals have done. But he also has an appreciation for what Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has accomplished this year.

Draymond is from Michigan and watched Stafford as he spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Lions. Detroit selected Stafford first overall in the 2009 draft. (Burrow was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft.)

Unfortunately for Stafford, the Lions have a woeful playoff history. Detroit last won a playoff game in January 1992, when Green, who was born on March 4, 1990, was an infant. They haven't made many playoff appearances, either, going 0-for-8 since that 1992 win. Just three of those appearances came with Stafford.

Green talked about how he's happy to see Stafford finally reach the Super Bowl.

Green gave his prediction for the game:

"I do have the Rams winning, I think the Rams will take it at the home."

Although the NBA season is approaching the All-Star break, sports fans have watched an exciting slew of close NFL playoff games throughout January. The Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 13 at the Rams' SoFi Stadium, has basketball players like Green thrilled to see what happens..

