“He’s special, he’s special, I like him” - Stephen A. Smith praises Iowa sensation Keegan Murray

With the NCAA Tournament taking place this week, Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore forward Keegan Murray has become one of the hottest topics of conversation.

After averaging just 7.2 points per game as a freshman, Murray has become one of the most dominant players in college basketball this season. He is averaging 23.6 ppg. The production leap has been too impressive and consistent to ignore, and NBA scouts are raving about the 6-foot-8 forward.

Fans get more than excited when March Madness begins. But they aren't the only ones.The wide range of quality games gives NBA personnel an opportunity to get an updated look at the top incoming prospects.

After being considered a potential late first-round selection at the start of the season, Murray has skyrocketed up draft boards and is now considered a potential top-five selection.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith praised the Iowa sophomore.

“He’s special. He’s special. I like him,” Smith said.

Keegan Murray heating up in NBA draft circles

Teams entering the NCAA Tournament with momentum can always be dangerous. The same can be said when star players are starting to see their game reach another level right before the biggest stage.

Keegan Murray has been the engine behind the Iowa Hawkeyes' impressive season, and the team is clicking at the perfect time. They have won nine of their past 10 games, including four in a row to claim the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Murray is more of a traditional power forward when it comes to his projections for the NBA level. But it's not until watching Murray closely that one truly realizes how special of a talent he could be.

Not only has the 21-year-old forward been a dynamic offensive weapon, he's also shown the ability to offer defensive versatility. That's especially so when it comes to his shot-blocking upside.

Murray has shown he has the upside to be an all-around player who can make an impact in a number of ways. His production across the board has been one of the most eye-opening storylines this season.

In his last seven games, Murray has averaged 24.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. During that stretch, Murray is also shooting 53.0%, including 53.7% from three-point range.

NBA scouts and personnel will be watching closely as the versatile forward is trending towards the top five of the draft.

