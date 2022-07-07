“He’s not talking to anybody, not answering anybody's phone calls, not responding to text" - NBA Insider says Kevin Durant has gone dark since his trade request, says numerous have tried to get in touch with KD

Kevin Durant has been in the headlines since he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The 33-year-old's request came just days after his friend Kyrie Irving opted in to his contract with the franchise. Many teams have been exploring a deal to onboard the two-time champion.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, even players are trying to get in touch with Kevin Durant to try and recruit him to their team. However, the reporter revealed that the former MVP has gone dark and is not in contact with anyone. Speaking about KD on the "Posted up with Chris Haynes" podcast, he said:

"Since he requested a trade, there has been numerous stars that I've spoken to, numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain to see if he would consider other avenues, just get a sense of what he is thinking. KD has gone dark, he's not talking to anybody, not answering anybody's phone calls, not responding to text, KD has gone dark"

Kevin Durant will certainly have multiple suitors. His ability to play the game is off the charts and any team that signs him will be instant favorites to win it all.

KD keeping a low profile may be his attempt at keeping all of that noise outside. There is still no frontrunner in the race to sign him as the Nets want a monumental haul in exchange for their star.

—@wojespn "Maybe at some point the Nets come to Kevin Durant with a trade. ... And he looks at it and says 'maybe i'd ... rather stay here.'"

Will Kevin Durant stay with the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant had a stellar 2021-22 regular-season campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. He was right up the MVP charts as well, but an injury led to him slipping a few spots below in the conversation. Prior to his injury, the team looked like the top contender in the East, but after things started going downhill for the Nets.

The team struggled for a playoff spot, but their brilliant display in the final few games helped them get there. However, in the first round, the Nets opponents were the Boston Celtics. The young team showed their resilience in every game and bagged a 4-0 sweep against Kevin Durant's Nets.

REPORT: The Nets have "privately maintained" that they will not trade Kevin Durant unless they receive a package that includes a "blue-chip" player like Brandon Ingram or Scottie Barnes.

Although he was disappointed by the outcome, KD was expected to be back for the Nets next season. However, he requested a trade just hours before the start of free agency, sending shockwaves across the basketball community. Undoubtedly several teams are interested in bringing him to their team. But a decision is nowhere close to being made.

The 33-year-old has still not come out and said why he is seeking a move away from the Nets after just three seasons. If he decides to wait, they have a shot at the title considering the likes of Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are returning from injury. To believe that he would let go of this chance and move away from the Nets is tough. But the two-time champion seems to have had enough of the drama.

"The Nets need to do what is best for them" @TermineRadio reacts to the massive breaking news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets

His goal is to win a few more championships before he retires. If the Nets are somehow able to convince him to stay until the end of his contract, they may contend for the championship. Otherwise, he may go to some other team and strengthen their chances of winning the title.

