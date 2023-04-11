Paul George and LeBron James have had great battles against each other throughout their careers in the NBA. When asked by some of his friends about which LeBron's move was hard to stop, George had an interesting answer.

PG-13 has shared some interesting stories on his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George. He recently shared with his listeners the move that the LA Lakers All-Star forward does that can't be stopped by anyone.

The LA Clippers forward claimed that James' look-down three was the toughest shot to stop.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's so effective, though. What's the percentage on it? Like, I've never seen him miss it," George said. "You know he about to shoot when he stare at that motherf*****. He knows what time it is."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“I’ve never seen him miss it”



(Via



PG agrees that LeBron has the best signature move in the NBA“I’ve never seen him miss it”(Via @PodcastPShow PG agrees that LeBron has the best signature move in the NBA 😂🔥“I’ve never seen him miss it” (Via @PodcastPShow ) https://t.co/jVle4mCmRb

"I've never seen him miss it," he added. "Cause when he do it, like, 'What the f*** you looking at?'... It's so effective bro. Funniest clip with Bron, have y'all seen that? It was like a meme where, 'This how old players score or this how old players throw you off.' He dribbling like he's tired and he just blow [by you]."

Unlike other signature shots, LeBron's look-down three can be seen by defenders from a mile away. But it still often catches defenders off-guard, which results in a made basket for the 19-time All-Star. The four-time MVP has made the move countless times, but defenders haven't figured out a counter for it.

Aside from the look-down three, James also has a tomahawk dunk that he usually brings out on a fastbreak opportunity. Another signature move that the four-time NBA champion is known for is his chasedown blocks. His chasedown block on Andre Iguodala in the 2016 Finals has become iconic.

You might also be interested in reading this: What did Kawhi Leonard say about starting postseason without Paul George?

Paul George could miss the first round of the playoffs due to an injury

Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

The Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs this year and Paul George could miss a significant number of games. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, George is recovering from the knee injury he suffered on March 21 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury.

This will be the second time the Clippers and the Suns will match up against each other. Their last postseason series was back in 2021, when the two met at the Western Conference Finals. Phoenix took charge of the series and advanced all the way to the NBA finals.

Kawhi Leonard wasn't available at the time as he was dealing with a torn ACL that he suffered in the second round of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz. George carried the Clippers and averaged 28.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 29.1% of his 3-pointers.

Poll : 0 votes