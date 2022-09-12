“He told me he wasn’t going to give me an autograph until I got a dunk” - Shaquille O'Neal pledges to donate 1000 laptops, shoes to Wichita youth charity

Former LA Lakers and Miami Heat superstar Shaquille O'Neal is known for his philanthropic acts as much as his exploits on the court. The four-time champion has repeatedly gone out of his way to help those in need and has been commended hugely for such gestures.

The former Orlando Magic superstar made an appearance at the Koch Arena in Wichita for a charity basketball game. This is where the three-time Finals MVP made a promise to buy 1,000 laptops and 1,000 pairs of his new signature Reebok shoes for children in a non-profit organization.

However, this didn't come without a caveat. Shaquille O'Neal made sure that one of the players, Vince Folston, got a dunk after numerous failed attempts. O'Neal told Folston that he will not give an autograph till he made a dunk. Folston then ended up recording a dunk after numerous attempts. He said:

"I actually went over to him at halftime and said, ‘Hey Shaq, sorry about missing that dunk.' He told me he wasn’t going to give me an autograph until I got a dunk.

Folston continued:

And then he gets on the mic and starts pointing at me and I’m thinking, ‘Oh man, here we go.’ He says he’s going to get 1,000 laptops and 1,000 shoes for the kids if I dunk. Like wow, thanks for putting that kind of pressure on me, Shaq. I’m an old man now. I can’t really get up and dunk like I used to," Folston said.

O'Neal also made a young fan's day at the arena. The 10-year-old managed to grab his attention in the stands and after pleading with the seven-footer, Shaq granted access to the young fan as he snapped a picture with the four-time champion.

Shaquille O'Neal's history of philanthropy

Often described as a gentle giant, Shaquille O'Neal has a big heart, literally and figuratively. The former LA Lakers legend has always given back to the comunity whenever he can. A couple of months ago, O'Neal paid for the funeral of a three-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet in Louisiana.

washex.am/3rv0sKa Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal ( @SHAQ ) will pay the entirety of the funeral expenses for the 3-year-old boy recently killed by a stray bullet while in bed. Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal (@SHAQ) will pay the entirety of the funeral expenses for the 3-year-old boy recently killed by a stray bullet while in bed.washex.am/3rv0sKa

Other instances of Shaq's kindness include - when he helped a man at a jewelry store pay for his wedding ring. Buying laptops for a couple of kids in an Apple store and paying for the furniture a lady was buying for her autistic daughter.

Despite his wealth, Shaquille O'Neal remains incredibly grounded. Coming from a humble background, the former NBA superstar has always looked at ways to give back to the community.

