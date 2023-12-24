Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies raced to their third straight victory on Saturday since his return from a lengthy league-imposed suspension, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 125-119. And NBA fans gave their approval to what the NBA All-Star has done so far, sharing their take on social media.
The 24-year-old former Murray State standout had another solid outing against Atlanta, finishing with 30 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes. His stellar play helped the Grizzlies (9-19) stay undefeated since his return to the active roster on Dec. 19.
Following the game, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to give props to Morant.
Below are what some of them said:
@Explore7777 wrote: "He was more wins then the pistons"
@Shadowiscold wrote: "Ja Morant is the MVP if he carries the grizzlies to the playoffs"
@Blessin08201200 wrote: "The ja era is here"
@Nobody_holy wrote: "He's the franchise."
@YoloFlame wrote: "Difference maker"
@Clipman19 wrote: "People really thought the Grizzlies were better without him"
@buisi_x wrote: "Future face of the league."
@KDSGoat7 wrote: "WE BACK"
@ChubbXHunt wrote: "Ja is so underrated"
Ja Morant playing impressive basketball since returning from suspension
Perhaps making up for lost time, Ja Morant has been excellent since returning from a league-imposed 25-game suspension.
With the two-time NBA All-Star guard in tow, the Memphis Grizzlies have won three straight, with their floor general averaging 28 points, nine assists, 5.6 rebounds and a steal per contest.
Their latest victory came on Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks in a road game, 125-119, where Morant had 30 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes.
Ja Morant was meted a 25-game suspension for repeatedly brandishing firearms on social media last season.
His first game back was on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he led his team to a 115-113 come-from-behind victory. He made the game-winning basket as time expired, on top of finishing with a team-high 34 points.
Following his first game back, he shared his excitement over his return to competitive basketball, saying:
"I'm a dog. I'm a dog, I put work in. I've been putting work in. I ain't played a game in eight months, had a lot of time to learn, myself. Lot of hard days where I went through it.
"Basketball is my life, what I love. Therapeutic for me. I'm just excited to be back."
The Grizzlies collide with the Pelicans once again in their next game away in New Orleans on Tuesday.
How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?