Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies raced to their third straight victory on Saturday since his return from a lengthy league-imposed suspension, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 125-119. And NBA fans gave their approval to what the NBA All-Star has done so far, sharing their take on social media.

The 24-year-old former Murray State standout had another solid outing against Atlanta, finishing with 30 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes. His stellar play helped the Grizzlies (9-19) stay undefeated since his return to the active roster on Dec. 19.

Following the game, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to give props to Morant.

Below are what some of them said:

@Explore7777 wrote: "He was more wins then the pistons"

@Shadowiscold wrote: "Ja Morant is the MVP if he carries the grizzlies to the playoffs"

@Blessin08201200 wrote: "The ja era is here"

@Nobody_holy wrote: "He's the franchise."

@YoloFlame wrote: "Difference maker"

@Clipman19 wrote: "People really thought the Grizzlies were better without him"

@buisi_x wrote: "Future face of the league."

@KDSGoat7 wrote: "WE BACK"

@ChubbXHunt wrote: "Ja is so underrated"

Ja Morant playing impressive basketball since returning from suspension

Perhaps making up for lost time, Ja Morant has been excellent since returning from a league-imposed 25-game suspension.

With the two-time NBA All-Star guard in tow, the Memphis Grizzlies have won three straight, with their floor general averaging 28 points, nine assists, 5.6 rebounds and a steal per contest.

Ja Morant was meted a 25-game suspension for repeatedly brandishing firearms on social media last season.

Ja Morant was meted a 25-game suspension for repeatedly brandishing firearms on social media last season.

His first game back was on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he led his team to a 115-113 come-from-behind victory. He made the game-winning basket as time expired, on top of finishing with a team-high 34 points.

Following his first game back, he shared his excitement over his return to competitive basketball, saying:

"I'm a dog. I'm a dog, I put work in. I've been putting work in. I ain't played a game in eight months, had a lot of time to learn, myself. Lot of hard days where I went through it.

"Basketball is my life, what I love. Therapeutic for me. I'm just excited to be back."

The Grizzlies collide with the Pelicans once again in their next game away in New Orleans on Tuesday.