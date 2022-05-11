“Heavy lies the head that wears the crown, this is what you ask of guys this good” - Tim Legler believes in the expectations on the shoulders of 6-time All-Star in the playoffs

Expectations for the NBA's elite players are higher in the playoffs, but ESPN's Tim Legler believes in those for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the Milwaukee Bucks tied 2-2 with the Boston Celtics, many are concerned about the team's ability to win the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

While Antetokounmpo has continued to have spectacular performances against the elite defense, the rest of his teammates have failed to deliver.

Due to the lack of help, the question was asked whether the Bucks are asking too much of the six-time All-Star. Legler said Milwaukee is not:

"Are they asking to much? No. Heavy lies the head that wears the crown and what you ask of guys this good. This is what you expect Giannis to do, what I expect him to be. I expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the best player on the floor the remainder of the series and give the Milwaukee Bucks a chance to win."

In the last two games, Antetokounmpo has been the best player for Milwaukee by a significant margin, with the team going 1-1 at home.

Still, Legler has so much faith in Antetokounmpo that he is still picking the Bucks to win the series and continue winning in the Eastern Conference finals:

"I picked them to win it and get to the (NBA) Finals. I'm sticking with that."

As one of the best players in the league, the expectation is that Giannis will find a way to lead his team through the second round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo aims to prove Tim Legler is right to have faith in the six-time All-Star

Tim Legler's faith in Giannis is deserved, given the level of play from the six-time All-Star.

In the NBA playoffs, elite players need to do elite things for their teams to win, especially when a team is dealing with injuries.

Several players have put up fantastic playoff performances, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's play in the second round has been among the best.

In Game 3, Giannis showed why many consider him the NBA's new top player, with 42 points in a 103-101 win on Saturday.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins 42-12-8 and the W for the Best Player in the world!!! Btw his name is GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO!!! Carry the hell on… 42-12-8 and the W for the Best Player in the world!!! Btw his name is GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO!!! Carry the hell on…

In Game 4, Giannis did not score as many points in his team’s 116-108 loss on Monday, but he finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists.

With the series tied at 2-2, ESPN's Tim Legler and Bucks fans will need Antetokounmpo to lead the team to two wins to advance.

LIVE POLL Q. Are the Bucks asking too much of Giannis without Khris Middleton playing? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein