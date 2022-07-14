"‘Hey sometimes, pass the ball to Pippen, sometimes give it to Kukoc or Kerr'" - Colin Cowherd reflects on how Chicago Bulls worked to make Michael Jordan a better team player

As good as Michael Jordan was, he didn’t have much playoff success in the first six years of his NBA career. His Chicago Bulls failed to overcome Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics and lost to the Detroit Pistons' “Bad Boys” in three straight postseasons.

He didn’t have much of a supporting cast early on, which is partly why he had to do almost everything by himself. Even when the Chicago Bulls had better role players, it still took years for MJ to learn to trust his teammates.

The turning point came when Phil Jackson’s Triangle Offense forced the scoring champ to rely more on his teammates than ever before.

Colin Cowherd, on his podcast, recalled how the Bulls allowed Jordan to be a flat-out scorer before teaching him to play team ball:

“Nobody told Michael Jordan that [trust teammates] in the first seven years of his career…After Jordan had been beat up again and again and again in the playoffs.

"Phil Jackson came in and said, ‘Hey sometimes, pass the ball to Pippen, sometimes give it to Kukoc or Kerr…You knew watching Jordan he can score 45 a night.”

Finest Magazine @FinestMagazine “Magic left his man (Paxson) to help other players on def. He was gambling that MJ wouldn’t pass the ball. So I called a T.O. “Who’s open MJ?” I asked. He didn’t answer. I asked again, “Who’s open?” “Paxson,” he replied. “Get him the damn ball.” - Phil Jackson #mjmondays “Magic left his man (Paxson) to help other players on def. He was gambling that MJ wouldn’t pass the ball. So I called a T.O. “Who’s open MJ?” I asked. He didn’t answer. I asked again, “Who’s open?” “Paxson,” he replied. “Get him the damn ball.” - Phil Jackson #mjmondays https://t.co/0lRQHsgAcG

When Michael Jordan won his first NBA title against the LA Lakers in 1991, he was already a five-time scoring champion. It was in the finals against Magic Johnson and the Lakers that Jordan’s trust in his teammates truly started to really pay off.

In a close-out Game 5, Phil Jackson urged Jordan to pass to an open John Paxson. MJ did as he was asked and repeatedly played decoy so the deadly shooting guard could get going. Paxson scored 10 of the Bulls’ last 15 points, making 5-5 of his shots to break open a close game.

Michael Jordan scored 30 points in that game and was named the NBA Finals MVP. However, it was his trust in his teammates that was key to the victory as the Lakers were determined to shut down “His Airness.”

MJ’s trust in his teammates continued and it was perfectly captured in the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Game 6 of that championship series was Steve Kerr’s biggest night as a player. With under 10 seconds left and the score tied, Jordan ran into a double team before passing the ball to Kerr.

Kerr’s 17-footer gave the Chicago Bulls another title and the fifth in Jordan’s career.

Michael Jordan was a great point guard for the Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan's numbers as a point guard were jaw-dropping.

An often overlooked part in Michael Jordan’s lore was playing point guard for the Chicago Bulls during the 1988-89 season. Chicago's starting point guard at the time was a 6-foot-2 playmaker named Sam Vincent.

With both Vincent and the Bulls struggling, then head coach Doug Collins turned to the scoring champ to be the team’s playmaker. As the main setup guy, Jordan showed the NBA that he is as good at making buckets as well as assisting.

In 24 games as the starting playmaker, “His Airness” posted jaw-dropping numbers. He averaged 30.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Collins stopped the experiment, however, as he didn’t want to burn out the game’s best player by adding more load to his already heavy burden.

Jordan is regarded as a solo act, but he’s about as good as any playing point guard.

