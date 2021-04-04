Highlighting Boston Celtics' biggest weakness in the 2020-21 NBA season

The Boston Celtics have struggled to get going this season, managing a dismal 24-25 record in the Eastern Conference. They are currently eighth in the standings and risk missing out on a playoff berth.

The Celtics have been underwhelming in all phases of the game. Their head coach Brad Stevens will have to come up with a solution soon if he wants to continue at the Boston Celtics' helm next season.

As the regular season approaches its business end, Boston Celtics fans will hope that the coach and players are able to work in tandem and help the team make a deep postseason run. But for that to happen, the team will need to improve.

What has been the Boston Celtics' biggest weakness in the 2020-21 NBA season?

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards

The Boston Celtics' biggest weakness this year has been their lackluster defense, which has registered an incredibly poor 112.8 defensive rating.

It is the eighth-worst mark in the league, but what's more telling is that the Celtics have managed to underperform in an area where they usually excel.

Their roster boasts of some effective defensive-minded players like Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and the talented duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Boston Celtics were the fourth-best team last season in terms of defensive rating, but they have clearly taken a huge plunge in that area this campaign.

Assistant Coach Brandon Bailey had one thing to say about this game so far: DEFENSE pic.twitter.com/mt6TI4XJVy — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2021

There are several reasons why the Boston Celtics have underwhelmed in defense this season. One key reason is injuries to key players; the 17-time champions have missed key defensive players like Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart for large swathes of their campaign.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker is a player who isn't particularly known for his defensive prowess, but his absence has hurt the Boston Celtics this campaign.

He seldom turns the ball over, which in turn allows the opposition fewer opportunities to counter and get buckets.

Turnovers, or rather the lack of them, have affected the Boston Celtics' defense massively. They are averaging 13.8 turnovers per game, which has put the Boston Celtics at a disadvantage, especially in close games.

The Boston Celtics have a solid roster capable of competing with the best teams in the league. But unless they address their defensive issues, even a playoff berth looks like an unlikely proposition.

