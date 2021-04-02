NBA Rumors: Miami Heat believe they can land Kyle Lowry in free agency

Kyle Lowry has been the subject of various NBA rumors lately, especially after reports of him leaving the Toronto Raptors came out around the trade deadline. However, the Toronto Raptors couldn't find a suitable deal for the veteran point guard, meaning the former Houston Rockets man will be looking for a new destination come the off-season.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat looking to pursue Kyle Lowry in the off-season

According to Bleacher Report, the Miami Heat are considering meeting free agent Kyle Lowry's contract and salary demands - a two-year deal worth $50 million - in the offseason. There have been various speculations about the Toronto Raptors star being courted by multiple contenders and the Miami Heat plan to be at the front of the line when Kyle Lowry decides to choose a new team.

Kyle Lowry has looked in good touch this year, putting up 17 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.3 rebounds on 39% shooting from downtown. Lowry has been a key figure for the Toronto Raptors since joining the team and played a crucial role in the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship run.

The six-time All-Star is revered highly amongst the Raptors' management and fans. It is safe to say that Lowry's potential departure will be a painful one.

The Miami Heat believe they can sign Kyle Lowry in free agency this off-season.



The Miami Heat were on the lookout for a point guard since the season began but couldn't find a solution on the NBA trade deadline. General manager Pat Riley made a swoop for shooting guard Victor Oladipo instead. The aforementioned NBA rumors suggest that the front office is interested in pairing him up with Kyle Lowry in the summer.

Kyle Lowry won the NBA Championship in 2019 with the Raptors and was part of the 2015-16 All-NBA team too. Needless to say, Lowry would be a valuable addition to an already stacked Miami Heat roster.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra values players who can make a difference on both ends, and in Kyle Lowry, he will be getting exactly that.

